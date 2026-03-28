UFC Seattle Almost Loses Main Card Opener After Fighter Trips During Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

UFC Seattle almost lost one of its main card fights before the event even started, and it had nothing to do with injuries inside the cage. During the ceremonial weigh-ins, Terrance McKinney gave fans a short scare with a slip that could have turned disastrous.

In an attempt to hype up the audience, McKinney removed his jacket and dashed toward the stage. But as he climbed, he tripped awkwardly and almost fell in front of everyone. Fortunately, he caught himself just in time to prevent harm, but for a little moment, it seemed like the fight could be in jeopardy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

ADVERTISEMENT

Heidi Androl, who was on commentary during the weigh-ins, reacted quickly to the scare.

“Oh, my God. Don’t hurt yourself,” she yelled out on the mic, echoing what many fans were thinking at the moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘T.Wrecks’ is set to go one-on-one against Kyle Nelson on the main card of UFC Fight Night Seattle, which will be headlined by the clash between Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer. The lightweight matchup is intriguing, with McKinney’s aggressive early-round style pitted against Nelson’s durability and experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

While this incident ended without consequences, it serves as a reminder of how unpredictable fight week can be. After all, fights in MMA have been called off due to strange accidents outside of competition, most notably when Tony Ferguson hurt himself before his scheduled fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223.

This time, fortunately, disaster was avoided. Terrance McKinney walked away unscathed, and the main card opener is still intact—but not without giving everyone a brief moment of panic just hours before fight night. However, while ‘T.Wrecks’ managed to walk out without a scratch this time around, Kyle Nelson is confident that this wouldn’t be the case after their clash at UFC Seattle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle Nelson is looking forward to a finish against Terrance McKinney at UFC Seattle

While Terrance McKinney avoided disaster at the weigh-ins, Kyle Nelson believes the situation will be quite different once they enter the Octagon. The Canadian has welcomed the fight from the start, seeing it as an ideal opportunity to make a statement on a big card.

During a recent interview with BJPenn, Nelson noted that Terrance McKinney’s style makes him an exciting opponent but also one with clear openings.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he will do what he always does, and I’m far too durable,” Nelson said. “My defense is too tight for him to get anything in. He gets wild and so open that there will be opportunities for me to land something big.

“He’s going to come forward, and we will see if I tag him early and how he reacts to that. I definitely see him coming forward early, and he will get frustrated that he won’t be able to land the big shots, and I will be able to pick him apart.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More importantly, ‘The Monster’ isn’t just aiming for a win; he’s confident in getting a finish. He believes that McKinney’s tendency to get wild will provide opportunities for him to land a decisive blow, especially if the fight goes past the first few minutes. For Kyle Nelson, this isn’t just about surviving the chaos but capitalizing on it.