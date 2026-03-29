UFC Seattle Fighter Reveals He Fractured His Orbital Bone and Lost Vision After Controversial Decision

What looked like a gritty, competitive draw between Ricky Simon and Adrian Yanez at UFC Seattle has now taken on a different tone once the aftermath of the battle was revealed. It’s now surrounded by talks about injury, vision loss, and how much one moment in a round could’ve swung everything. Their fight inside the Climate Pledge Arena was already being discussed as one of the most competitive bouts on the card.

But when Simon revealed what he was dealing with in real time, it forced a second look at how that third round and the final result were interpreted. The bantamweight didn’t wait long to explain his side as he shared what actually went down inside the Octagon on X.

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“I fractured my orbital and couldn’t see s– in the third,” Simon wrote. “Good work to Adrian, the man is a warrior. I need a damn vacation.”

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After reading that, if you go back to that final round, the shift is clear. Until then, Simon had dominated the bout. But in the third, Adrian Yanez started landing cleaner, sharper shots. A right hand from Yanez opened up a bad cut near Simón’s eye in the early moments of the round. Another stiff shot in the final 10 seconds of the bout dropped Simon to his knees. On the surface, it looked like momentum. Now it reads differently.

And that’s where the controversy picks up. Heading into round three, the bout remained in the hands of the Oregon native. Ricky Simon had success with his relentless pace and wrestling. He landed two takedowns and stayed busier with volume. However, in the third round, especially after the cut that left Simon bruised, the round was titled in Yanez’s favor.

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Two judges appear to have scored the final round 10-8 in favor of Yanez, leading to a majority draw (29-28, 28-28, 28-28). Statistically, a knockdown and sustained offense can justify that. But context matters. If one fighter is compromised to that level, it raises questions about whether the fight should have been paused, checked, or even stopped earlier.

However, at the same time, you can’t take away from Yanez’s performance. His boxing was precise all night. He adjusted as the fight went on, found his timing, and closed strong. That final sequence wasn’t random. It was built over three rounds of reading reactions and creating openings. However, now knowing Simon was dealing with a fractured orbital and limited vision adds another layer.

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UFC Seattle had already seen its share of officiating issues. The Bahamondes vs Musayev fight drew criticism for missed fouls, including a headbutt and fence grab that went unpunished. Earlier, the Tybura vs Fortune bout had an outright result mix-up, with the wrong winner announced before being corrected. In fact, even Daniel Cormier was stunned at the majority draw between Simon and Yanez!

Daniel Cormier questions the UFC Seattle draw between Ricky Simon and Adrian Yanez

The reaction inside the arena said it all before the broadcast even caught up. As the scorecards were read out, confusion hit first, then frustration. And sitting cageside, Daniel Cormier didn’t try to hide it.

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“I don’t understand that,” Cormier said almost immediately on the broadcast. “28-28, how though? Do you think that was a 10-8, the third round? I thought Yanez won the first round. Yanez actually got hurt at the beginning of the third round, and it was still a 10-8 round because he knocked him down. So, we are boxing now?”

In MMA, a 10-8 round usually requires dominance across multiple phases, with the factors for scoring being damage, control, and duration. Here, the round had swings. Simon had moments early. Yanez closed big. The question is whether that’s enough for a two-point margin.

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Statistically, you can argue both sides. Yanez had the knockdown and higher-impact strikes late. Simon had pressure earlier in the round, even while compromised. But when judges lean toward a 10-8 in a competitive round, it changes everything. When a fight this close, with this much context, ends in a result that even analysts question in real time, the debate won’t be over soon.