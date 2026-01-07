UFC Seattle: Former Champ Reportedly Gets Maycee Barber Rematch With Higher Stakes After Five Years

UFC under the Paramount+ CBS era is already looking strong with its numbered events. But in 2026, the promotion also plans to stack its Fight Night cards with banger matchups. On March 28, Dana White and Co. will bring a spectacle to the Seattle crowd, with a rumored high-stakes headliner that marks a rematch five years in the making.

Right now, Valentina Shevchenko sits comfortably at the top as champion after soundly defeating Weili Zhang at UFC 322. Still, some uncertainty surrounds who stands next in line for ‘Bullet.’ With a rumored UFC Seattle fight between former flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and No. 5-ranked contender Maycee Barber, the picture around the next title challenger could finally become clear.

UFC Seattle bout could decide the next Flyweight Contender

MMA journalist Kevin K reported on X that Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber is in the works for UFC Seattle on March 28.

For the unversed, Alexa Grasso was scheduled to face former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at the upcoming UFC 324. However, an injury forced the Mexican former champion to withdraw from the fight, prompting Natalia Silva to step in as a replacement. With that option gone, fans began predicting a Grasso return against Maycee Barber, whom she defeated at UFC 258 back in 2021, five years ago.

‘The Future’ has also played her cards right in pushing for the rematch against the former 125-pound queen. After the Wisconsin native looked healthy and lethal against Karine Silva at UFC 323, she made it clear that avenging her loss to Grasso could open the door to a title shot.

“I’ve been calling for a rematch with Alexa for a long time, so there’s no denying that I would want that fight, and we’ll see what happens. February sounds amazing, and I’ve already been calling for the rematch with Grasso, so, we’ll see what happens. If she’s injured, we’ll see. I don’t know what the injury is, but if she had to pull out with Rose, then it depends,” Barber told MMA Junkie.

As UFC Seattle approaches, the promotion will soon find out whether the winner earns a shot at champion Valentina Shevchenko. Both fighters consistently deliver exciting performances, and a statement win at the rumored fight could force the UFC’s hand.

That said, the biggest threat to their title hopes remains the matchup between Rose Namajunas and Natalia Silva, which currently looks like the real title eliminator. Moreover, ‘Thug’ has already kicked off a well-planned camp for her January 24 bout.

Rose Namajunas brings Olympic taekwondo champion to prepare for Natalia Silva

In the UFC, Natalia Silva has emerged as a force to be reckoned with. In just three years, the Brazilian has put together a 7-0 undefeated run in Dana White’s promotion and recently picked up a big win over former champion Alexa Grasso at UFC 315 in Canada. With her sharp taekwondo base and crisp boxing, Silva has pushed herself right to the doorstep of a title shot. Anticipating the threat, Rose Namajunas is leaving no stone unturned in training.

To prepare for Natalia Silva, the former 115-pound queen invited taekwondo athlete Kristina Danielle Teachout into her camp. With that addition to the team, Rose believes she can stay one step ahead heading into the matchup.

“We have three weeks of training camp left, so I’m very excited. We have this girl, Kristina Teachout, coming in town. She’s a taekwondo bronze medalist, Olympian taekwondo practitioner, and so I’m very excited because obviously I’m fighting Natalia Silva, so she’s got that taekwondo base and everything like that, and she adapts it for MMA very well. But even myself, that’s my base, too. I just don’t use it as much as she does.” Namajunas said on her YouTube channel.

Kristina represented the United States at the 2024 Summer Olympics, where she won a bronze medal in taekwondo. With her now part of the camp, ‘Thug’ should get much-needed help sharpening her striking, especially at a time when she has parted ways with longtime coach Trevor Whitman.

That said, with multiple fights carrying title implications, the flyweight picture remains crowded. Who do you think earns the next shot at gold? Will it be the winner of Rose Namajunas vs Natalia Silva, or Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber (if the fight happens)? Let us know in the comments section below.