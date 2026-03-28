UFC Seattle Octagon/Ring Girls: Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren Salaries, Ages & Relationship Status

UFC Seattle has a bit of everything going for it. In the main event, Israel Adesanya aims to rebound from a three-fight losing streak as he faces Joe Pyfer, who has quietly built momentum with three consecutive wins. Add in a co-main event between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber, as well as Michael Chiesa‘s farewell fight, and the card already feels packed.

However, as with every UFC event, there is more to the spectacle than what happens inside the cage. The Octagon girls remain a familiar of fight night, and in Seattle, names such as Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren are set to be part of the presentation once again. Both have built careers that extend far beyond holding round cards, and fans are always curious about who they are and what they earn.

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Everything we know about Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren ahead of UFC Seattle

Red Dela Cruz made history as the UFC’s first Filipina Octagon Girl. That opportunity came after she won a global search led by Dana White, which quickly put her on the map, particularly in Southeast Asia. Since then, she hasn’t stayed limited to UFC appearances.

Dela Cruz has established a strong profile outside of the promotion, co-hosting Miss Universe Singapore 2015 and appearing in magazines such as Maxim Australia and Women’s Fitness. With around 431,000 followers on social media, her reach goes far beyond fight nights.

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Interestingly, she keeps her personal life very low-key, rarely discussing relationships, and instead focuses more on fitness, travel, and modeling.

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Then there’s Brookliyn Wren, who has been with the UFC since 2017. Her journey began in Anchorage, Alaska, but eventually led her to bigger locations such as Las Vegas and New York, where modeling and acting opportunities opened doors.

Wren soon became one of the Octagon’s most recognizable faces. She also works on fashion campaigns, travel shoots, and commercials in addition to UFC appearances.

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With an Instagram following of about 123,000, Brookliyn Wren has established a steady brand that combines lifestyle content with her modeling career. While reports suggest that she is in a relationship, she rarely discusses that aspect of her life.

Net worth and salary of UFC Seattle Octagon/Ring girls

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Unlike fighters, Octagon girls do not get fight purses or bonuses. Their pay mostly comes from event appearances. Major UFC events often pay between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, depending on the size of the show and any additional promotional work tied with it.

For someone like Red Dela Cruz, her income isn’t completely dependent on the Dana White-led promotion. Her net worth is estimated to be in the six-figure range, owing to her international fame, brand collaborations, and media work; the exact number is not publicly available.

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Brookliyn Wren’s earnings follow a similar pattern. According to reports, her annual income from UFC appearances ranges between $24,000 and $30,000. But, like most Octagon girls, that is only part of her income. Her modeling work, brand collaborations, and social media partnerships likely contribute significantly on top of that.

At the end of the day, while the fighters handle the action inside the cage, personalities like Red Dela Cruz and Brookliyn Wren help shape the overall fight night experience. And when UFC Seattle goes live, fans will once again watch them doing just that—being part of the show that surrounds the chaos inside the Octagon.