UFC Seattle Payouts: How Much Will Israel Adesanya, Joe Pyfer, Alexa Grasso, and Others Earn?

UFC Seattle has a lot going for it this weekend. In the main event, Israel Adesanya is looking to snap a three-fight losing streak and get himself back into the title picture, while Joe Pyfer is coming off three straight wins and a chance to turn the division upside down.

The co-main event between Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber carries its own stakes, and there’s also Michael Chiesa’s retirement fight against Niko Price. But, as always, there’s one big question fans care about: how much do these fighters make?

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What are Israel Adesanya’s and Joe Pyfer’s payouts at UFC Seattle?

Israel Adesanya’s rise financially has followed his career almost perfectly. He started strong, but after he became champion, his numbers skyrocketed. From making six figures early on to pulling in millions during title fights, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has been one of the UFC’s biggest earners.

His largest payday came at UFC 287 against Alex Pereira, where he reportedly earned roughly $3.18 million in PPV shares and bonuses. Even in losses, such as his fight against Dricus du Plessis, he walked away with almost $2.43 million.

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So, even though he isn’t fighting for a title this weekend, Israel Adesanya is expected to earn around $2 million at UFC Seattle. That is simply the level at which he now operates.

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Joe Pyfer is on the complete opposite end of the scale. He is still building his reputation and income. He earned only $28,000 for his win over Gerald Meerschaert, which included show money, a win bonus, and sponsorship money. In his most recent outing, his compliance pay was roughly $6,000, with reports of a total payout of $30K-$35K.

Now that he is the headliner, that figure should rise slightly. Pyfer is expected to earn roughly $40,000 for this fight, with potential bonuses pushing it even higher.

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As for the fight itself, it’s a crossroads moment. Israel Adesanya is struggling to stay relevant after a rough patch, while Pyfer is trying to establish his place among the top—one is trying to rebuild, while the other is seeking to break through.

UFC Seattle salaries of Alexa Grasso, Maycee Barber, and others

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The co-main event follows a similar plot. Alexa Grasso has already hit the top, but with a two-fight losing streak, she is now trying to regain momentum. Her pay reflects her status. She won the title at UFC 285, earning around $382,000 in total, including bonuses and endorsements.

Since then, her numbers have only increased. She reportedly made over $800,000 in one bout, crossed the million mark in another, and is currently expected to earn around $1.5 million at UFC Seattle.

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Maycee Barber’s financial growth has been sluggish but constant. She began with $12,000 contracts but have grown significantly over time. Her biggest payday was around $110K, and more recently, her base pay has climbed toward $150K. For this battle, she is expected to earn around $200,000.

Then there’s the rest of the card, where things vary a lot depending on experience and placement.

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Michael Chiesa, who is preparing for his retirement bout, previously earned around $80,000, and with his current standing, he is likely to cross the $100,000 mark this weekend.

Niko Price usually earns in the mid-to-high five-figure bracket, with compliance pay of roughly $6K, so his total payout should fall somewhere in that range again.

Terrance McKinney‘s pay has increased with performance, recently earning over $120K, and similar figures can be expected here. Kyle Nelson, on the other hand, has gone from $20K fights early in his career to around the $90K-$130K range in recent years.

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Julian Erosa is somewhere in the middle, with payouts like $100,000+ depending on bonuses and results.

At the end of the day, these numbers are still estimates. Fighters are paid a base salary, win bonuses, sponsorship money, and, sometimes, performance bonuses, which can significantly change their final pay.

UFC Seattle may not be a title-heavy event, but it still tells a familiar story: superstars making millions, contenders growing their value, and rising stars hoping to turn one big night into a career-changing payday.