UFC Seattle Takes Major Hit as Two Fights Canceled Due to Injury, Visa Issues

The UFC’s highly anticipated return to Seattle on March 28 is on the verge of turning into disappointment. However, with only two weeks remaining until the event takes place at the Climate Pledge Arena, the card has taken a massive hit as two solid fights have been canceled due to injury and visa issues. With 20% of its scheduled bouts getting cut, the promotion is scrambling to fill the gap.

According to reports, Road to UFC winner Zhu Kangjie broke his nose during training ahead of his UFC Seattle Fight Night bout against Marcio Barbosa. As a result of the injury, the Chinese fighter’s fight was called off, and the UFC hasn’t announced anything regarding a replacement yet. However, what’s more concerning is that Michael Chiesa’s opponent, Carlston Harris, has reportedly run into visa issues, which have also jeopardized an anticipated 170lbs bout.

“Some unfortunate news for #UFCSeattle,” Chris Presnell posted on X. “Zhu Kangjie broke his nose in training and is out of his fight with Marcio Barbosa. No word on a replacement just yet.”

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“Carlston Harris is OUT of #UFCSeattle due to visa issues against Michael Chiesa, and the UFC is searching for a new opponent,” Kevin K posted on X regarding Chiesa’s bout at the Seattle card.

Honestly, the Seattle event had been shaping up as one of the most anticipated Fight Night cards of the year, as it features former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya making his comeback against the dangerous Joe Pyfer in the headliner. But with two fights already removed from the lineup, the overall card could shrink from 12 bouts to 10 if the UFC cannot find replacements within roughly two weeks.

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When it comes to cancellations, however, Zhu Kangjie has dealt with a similar situation before. His Road to UFC fight against Bin Xie was previously scrapped and was moved to Road to UFC: Shanghai Episode 4, where Zhu eventually secured the victory.

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Even though the Chinese prospect was booked for the Seattle card opener, which is still a notable slot, the UFC might prioritize finding a replacement for Michael Chiesa first, especially considering ‘Maverick’s previously scheduled fight against Carlston Harris was for his retirement bout.

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Now, as the promotion searches for solutions to the canceled bouts, the Seattle card’s fight count could thin out further. On the other hand, Dana White and the UFC appear to have strengthened another Fight Night event after announcing a serious matchup for their upcoming trip to Winnipeg, Canada.

UFC announces stellar co-main event fight for their Winnipeg, Canada event

Recently, Dana White surprised everyone by declaring nine upcoming UFC main events until the White House card, through a well-produced YouTube video with Michael Bisping. During the announcement, the UFC CEO also revealed that their upcoming Winnipeg, Canada, Fight Night event would receive a strong addition, and the fans are already buzzing about it.

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So far, the UFC has announced Canadian standout Mike Malott’s return to face welterweight veteran Gilbert Burns in the main event for the promotion’s third visit to the Canadian city. And to support that spectacular headliner, White also confirmed a stellar co-main event for the Winnipeg card featuring Canada’s own Charles Jourdain taking on an experienced bantamweight, Kyler Phillips, at the Canada Life Centre.

Currently, ‘Air’ Jourdain is on a tear after finishing Victor Henry and Davey Grant back-to-back with guillotine chokes, earning bonuses for those exciting finishes. Meanwhile, Kyler Phillips has faced a tougher stretch recently, suffering consecutive losses to Rob Font and Vinicius Oliveira. So clearly, Jourdain carries the driving power ahead of the bout, but ‘The Matrix’ still has the experience and skill set to be dangerous even while riding a losing streak.

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That said, what do you think about the UFC’s crowded Fight Night schedule under Paramount+? And more importantly, can the promotion find suitable replacements within two weeks to stabilise the Seattle card? Let us know in the comments section below.