UFC Seattle Walkout Songs: Entrance Music Used by Israel Adesanya, Joe Pyfer, Alexa Grasso and Others

UFC Seattle has the vibe of a card where storylines are as important as the fights. In the main event, Israel Adesanya hopes to end a rough streak and remind everyone why he once ruled the middleweight division, while Joe Pyfer comes in with momentum and the confidence that this is his big moment.

The rest of the card has its own narratives. Alexa Grasso and Maycee Barber face off in a battle that reshapes the flyweight picture, while Michael Chiesa prepares for his final walk to the Octagon. And as always, before anything happens inside the cage, the walkout songs set the tone. So, what tracks will these fighters bring with them? Let’s get into it.

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Israel Adesanya and Joe Pyfer’s walkout songs

When it comes to walkouts, Israel Adesanya doesn’t just walk—he performs. Over the years, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has mixed anime, culture, and pure showmanship into his entrances, transforming them into moments that fans actually wait for.

He’s recently been using a mashup that starts with a Nigerian war cry and then transitions to Chris Brown’s ‘Angel Numbers / Ten Toes.’ It’s dramatic, personal, and perfectly on-brand for someone who treats fight night as a stage.

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Imago April 8, 2023, Miami, FL, Miami, Florida, United States: MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory over Alex Pereira in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States. Miami, FL United States – ZUMAp175 20230408_zsa_p175_152 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

Across from him, Joe Pyfer keeps things much rawer and simpler. He usually walks out to ‘What You Gon’ Do’ by Lil Jon and The East Side Boyz feat. Lil Scrappy. It’s loud, aggressive, and fits the Pyfer who used to thrive on chaos, even though a calmer, more focused version of him has lately been entering the cage.

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Walkout songs of the UFC Seattle co-main eventers

The co-main event has a whole different energy. Alexa Grasso leans into her roots with ‘El Son de la Negra,’ performed by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán. It’s one of those walkouts that immediately connects with the audience and has cultural weight beyond the fight.

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Maycee Barber, on the other hand, keeps it crisp and rhythmic with ‘Perna Bamba.’ It’s basic, effective, and reflects her straightforward, pressure-heavy style. No extra layers, just business.

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Walkout songs of Michael Chiesa, Terrance McKinney, and other fighters

Michael Chiesa‘s walkout at UFC Seattle might hit a little differently. Fighting in his home state for the final time, he’s expected to walk out to ‘Stranglehold’ by Ted Nugent. It’s a classic, and for a retirement fight, it’s perfect: familiar, heavy, and meaningful.

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His opponent, Niko Price, may take a different approach with ‘Glory to God’ by KJ-52, a song that represents his personal side more than anything else.

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Julian Erosa often walks out to Andre Nickatina‘s ‘The Jungle,’ a rough sound that suits his all-action approach.

Terrance McKinney often channels Nipsey Hussle with songs like ‘Hussle and Motivate’ or ‘Right Hand To God,’ instilling the same passion and hunger into his fights.

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Then there’s Kyle Nelson, who’s used ‘Hard Man’ for his walkouts to keep things simple and fit his no-nonsense style.

The music at UFC Seattle is exactly what you’d expect from a card like this: mixed, personal, and all over the place in the best manner possible. Some fighters stick to what has always worked, while others try something new, but by the end of the walkouts, you can already feel how the fight is going to play out.