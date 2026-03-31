UFC Seattle Winner Reveals Near Career-Ending Injury Behind Two-Year Hiatus

The comeback itself looked easy. Almost too easy. Casey O’Neill walked into UFC Seattle after nearly two years away and ripped through Gabriella Fernandes as if she had never left. First round, swift finish, clear statement. The kind of comeback that makes people forget how long she was gone in the first place.

But that’s the thing: people forget. Or perhaps they never knew what had kept her out for so long. Because there was much more to that flawless turnaround than simply “an injury layoff.” When ‘King’ finally spoke up about it, it did not sound like a setback. It sounded like a career that was almost over before it really got going.

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Casey O’Neill details brutal knee injury that nearly ended her career

Speaking with Ariel Helwani, Casey O’Neill revealed that the injury wasn’t just a torn ligament or a quick surgery situation. It was all at once. ACL, MCL, LCL, both meniscus tears, and even a fractured tibia; all in a single moment during wrestling.

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“So I beat Luana (Santos) in August and then was booked to fight on the Sydney card in January of 2025,” she said. “I can’t remember what month it was, but I was fighting on the Sydney card, and then on January 8th, I actually completely blew my right knee.

“ACL, MCL, LCL, my medial meniscus, lateral meniscus, and I fractured my tibia all in one go.”

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What made it worse was how unbelievable it felt at the time. ‘King’ had already suffered a knee injury in the past, and although it was the other knee this time, her initial reaction wasn’t panic—it was disbelief.

“Even when it happened, I was sort of like, nah, like this isn’t real,” she continued. “Because obviously I’ve been through a knee injury before, so I was like, ‘There’s no way that this happens to me twice.’

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“So when it happened, I just sort of was like, no way.”

She drove four hours from Arizona to Vegas to figure out what came next, and that’s when everything started to sink in. The physical damage was one thing, but recovering from it was where it really got tough. This was more than simply therapy; it was a fresh start.

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“The beginning was a bit easier than the middle,” she added. “Because I sort of like, obviously, had been through it, so I knew I was strong enough to get through it. I had done it.

“I think the hardest part was this time around; I had to spend three months on crutches, so I couldn’t walk for three months. I was non-weight-bearing on my knee, so I couldn’t put any weight on my leg.”

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She kept telling herself the same thing: she’d done it before, and she could do it again. Even if it meant the end, she refused to accept it without giving it her all. Looking at how she came back — a strong first-round finish after over 600 days away — it hits differently.

It wasn’t just a comeback. It was someone dragging themselves back from the brink of being done and making it look effortless when it counted the most. And for this recovery, she has two people to thank. First is UFC Performance Institute’s doctor of physical therapy, Heather Linden. And the second is none other than Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu.

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Casey O’Neill credits Alysa Liu’s mindset for a record-breaking comeback

That’s where the mental shift came in. Coming back from such an injury is more than just physical recovery; it’s also about how you handle everything that follows. Casey O’Neill’s reset came from watching Olympic figure skater Alysa Liu, who came out of a young retirement and won gold with a completely different mindset.

“All I wanted to do was come back and fight,” she told Full Send MMA. “I kept thinking about the figure skater, and all I was saying in the tunnel was fun-maxxing.

After everything she had been through, it was no longer about the pressure. It was simply about enjoying the moment and being able to compete again. At the same time, UFC Performance Institute’s physio, Dr. Heather Linden, was a big help in keeping her grounded.

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Following the injury, ‘King’ drove immediately to Vegas to speak with her and figure out what to do next.

“And I will say that, no matter what, Heather was a voice that kept me solid,” she told Ariel Helwani. “Like, she was like, ‘This isn’t the end; like, we’re gonna come back from this,’ and she really helped me get through a very dark time.”

Even her comeback had a peculiar twist. After the fight, Casey O’Neill realized that she had worn two left-handed gloves, becoming the first fighter in UFC history to compete with two of the same glove.

“When I got out the back to take my (post-fight) photos, we realized that both of my gloves were left-handed gloves,” she said. “So I somehow fought in two left-handed gloves.

“Yeah, I don’t know (how it happened). The UFC said it’s never happened before because they usually come pre-packaged, so I guess that might be my new thing now; I’m gonna fight in two left-handed gloves every time.”

In the end, the knockout mattered, but the story behind it matters more. Looking back, it all makes sense—the injuries, the mindset shift, and the people who helped her through it. The win was just the final piece of a comeback that started long before she stepped into the cage again.