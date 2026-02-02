UFC Set to Decide Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Challenger With London Card, Hopefully

Will Alexander Volkanovski finally get to face Movsar Evloev? While the 145-pound champ defeated Diego Lopes at UFC 325, he named Evloev to defeat Murphy and set up a match between the two. Just a day after ‘The Great’s emphatic victory, the UFC may have dropped a hint with the announcement of the London Fight Night card.

On March 21, 2026, the UFC will return to the O2 Arena for its 17th visit with a stacked lineup for the English crowd. But the stakes are higher in the main event of the match card. In the main event, Lerone Murphy and Movsar Evloev will collide as both look to book their ticket for a title shot.

Alexander Volkanovski’s next challenger could be set as UFC announces London event

“#UFCLondon is looking STACKED Mark your calendars for March 21 🗓️,” UFC’s account posted on X, revealing the entire card.

Now, with two prime featherweight contenders set to clash at the O2 Arena, the winner would strengthen his case to challenge Alexander Volkanovski down the line. While the UFC has not officially labeled the bout as a title eliminator, the fighters’ rankings (#1 Movsar and #4 Murphy) and undefeated streaks suggest that either man could move straight into a shot at the 145-pound gold. Interestingly, the champion himself has already shown interest in facing either contender.

After the Diego Lopes rematch was made official, ‘The Great’ stated on Submission Radio that Evloev or Murphy deserved the next title shot, making it clear there was no disrespect toward the Brazilian. Now, with the UFC London main event locked in, Volkanovski may finally get his wish. While Jean Silva remains in the mix as a secondary option following his win over Arnold Allen at UFC 324, Murphy and Evloev are the front-runners for the title shot.

With that uncertainty surrounding who would win, let’s take a look at the other fights the UFC has announced for the London card.

How does the O2 Arena main card look?

Last time, the UFC shattered its all-time gate record, pulling in over $4 million with Leon Edwards vs. Sean Brady as the main event. This time, the card looks to recreate that magic, with a very UK-focused lineup.

After the main event, the promotion lined up undefeated Luke Riley (12-0) to make his debut against Michel Aswell (11-3) in the featherweight co-main event. Following that, middleweight veteran Roman Dolidze (15-4), coming off a loss to Anthony Hernandez at his last Apex Fight Night headliner, will face Brit Christian Leroy Duncan (13-2), who is riding a three-fight winning streak.

Further down, London will see a heavyweight showdown as Polish undefeated powerhouse Iwo Baraniewski (7-0) takes on Austen Lane (13-7), who could find himself on the chopping block with a 1-4 UFC record. Then comes another featherweight clash, with Englishman Kurtis Campbell (8-0) facing American Danny Silva (10-2).

And now for the surprise. In a unique move, the UFC has booked Michael ‘Venom’ Page (24-3) against Sam Patterson as the main card opener for UFC London. It’s a shocker for some, as ‘Venom’ just beat Jared Cannonier in his last fight and seemed like a perfect co-main event candidate. But the promotion clearly sees big value in putting Riley in the co-main spot.

That said, what do you think of the UFC London fight card? Let us know in the comments section below.