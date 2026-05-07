UFC Sets Record $1.5M Ticket Price for White House Event, Conor McGregor Return: Report

Dana White promised fight fans that the UFC’s White House event would be unlike anything ever seen before in combat sports—a historic setting, military presence, a seven-fight supercard, and one of the most exclusive crowds the promotion has ever let in. But now, another detail has emerged. And this new one just revealed how premium this mega-event is becoming.

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According to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC is offering what it calls a “Partner Investment” package to influential high rollers for an eye-popping $1.5 million to attend the event, along with a few other perks. The record-setting $1.5 million ticket will also give the buyer floor access to Conor McGregor‘s potential return bout at UFC 329 in July.

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“There are opportunities to buy tickets,” Helwani revealed on his show. “Partner Investment is what it’s being called. This is the offer. UFC Freedom 250, a partner welcome reception, press conference reserved seating, ceremonial weigh-ins, general admission access, Zac Brown concert access, UFC 329 floor tickets, and WWE event integration ring signage.

“It’s a deck being sent out to a lot of influential people, high rollers.”

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With access to the biggest return of the year at UFC 329 and even a WWE branding integration, it feels less like a ticket and more like an entry into the wider TKO empire. That is what makes the entire move so striking.

So far, all we know is that the majority of the 4,300 seats on the South Lawn will be reserved for military personnel, a claim Dana White has made consistently.

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“So there’s going to be 4,300 people there,” White said during an interview on Fox News. “I just literally went over it right now—4,300 people, and most of them will be military.”

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But now, a select few are also clearly being positioned as luxury access points for elite guests. In other words, UFC Freedom 250 is being designed as more than just a fight card; it is being marketed as a prestige event, where influence carries its own front-row section.

But even though the UFC is surely making a lot of money by selling such luxuries, it seems like they’re still trying to cut corners when it comes to production, as Dana White recently confessed how he used AI to create promotional material for the mega-event.

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Dana White confesses UFC White House promo was created by AI

That premium price tag makes what comes next feel even more jarring. While Dana White is selling million-dollar access to UFC Freedom 250, he has openly admitted that one of the event’s most significant promotional pieces was created almost entirely by artificial intelligence—not enhanced by AI, but built by it.

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“The White House promo that we just did is AI,” the head honcho told Katie Miller. “The whole promo is AI; even my voice isn’t my real voice.

“My guys put together the whole promo for the White House without one guy going into the sound booth—filming or anything.”

And this is where the contradiction stands out. On the one hand, the UFC charges $1.5 million for exclusive luxury access tied to prestige, power, and spectacle. On the other hand, Dana White is proudly embracing automation to build the event’s image faster and cheaper.

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Critics see the promotion cutting corners, but the UFC CEO sees evolution. As a result, his reaction to the outrage was typical Dana White.

“What are they complaining about?” he said. “Give me a f—— break. AI is coming, and if we’re using AI, who gives a s—?

“People are upset, and we should use artists? How about this: Shut the f— up and watch the fights.”

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Love it or hate it, the message is clear: the UFC’s biggest event yet is not only propelling combat sports forward, but it is also bringing AI into the spotlight while earning millions by selling “Partner Investment” packages.