UFC Shanghai Headliner Assures Sean Strickland of Early 2026 Return After NSAC Suspension

Sean Strickland let his emotions take over as he engaged in a brawl with the opponent of a fighter he was supporting at a regional MMA event. While his recent performance inside the Octagon has been disappointing, his circumstances outside the Octagon are equally troubling. Following the recent altercation, Strickland has received a 6-month suspension.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended Strickland for six months and fined him $5,000 over his June 29 altercation at a Tuff-N-Uff event; the suspension is retroactive to that date and can be reduced by 45 days if he completes an NSAC-approved anger-management course. The commission’s action also included fines for others involved; Chris Curtis received a separate fine and reprimand.

However, there is one way that Sean Strickland can shorten his suspension period. He is ready to do what needs to be done. But guess what? The former middleweight champion has been offered some help from a fellow UFC fighter who’s got a big fight this weekend. Let’s take a look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sean Strickland accepts anger management therapy as Johnny Walker extends help

So, yes! Sean Strickland has a chance to reduce his suspension period from six months to four and a half months if he agrees to take anger management therapy. Seeing that there’s no other choice, the former champion agreed to NSAC’s condition, claiming that he wants to come back and fight as soon as possible to take on the new middleweight champion, Khamzat Chimaev.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Well! Ready to put this to bed and get back in the cage. Can’t have a t—-ist as a champion, sadly, I think I’m the only one to change that,” Sean Strickland wrote on Instagram. “Appreciate the commission for getting this done.. Anger management, here I come.” Unexpectedly, Strickland received light heavyweight fighter Johnny Walker’s response, who has a fight coming up at UFC Shanghai.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Johnny Walker will be heading into his fight at Shanghai this weekend with a loss in his last fight against a game Zhang Mingyang, to headline UFC Shanghai. Rather than fixating on the upcoming fight, which holds considerable weight for his UFC journey, Walker chose to extend a hand to Sean Strickland, aiming to assist him in addressing his anger issues and potentially facilitating a quicker return to the octagon in 2026. “I can provide you with some valuable insights,” the Brazilian fighter remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Well, it may not be a wrong decision to spend some time with Johnny Walker because he’s one of the funniest UFC fighters on the roster. On the other hand, fans also had some things to say about Sean Strickland and his recent post. So, let’s see what they had to say.

Fans react to Strickland’s recent comments with a verdict on his quest to beat Khamzat Chimaev

Given how stubborn Sean Strickland often acts in public, many fans imagined him taking the whole 6-month suspension instead of taking anger management therapy. As one fan said, “Dang I thought sean was gonna take the full 6 months to avoid the therapy lol,” UFC fighter Charles Jourdain shared a hilarious take on Strickland’s acceptance of the NSAC’s condition. He believes the former middleweight champion could make a ruckus during his therapy sessions as well. “End up fighting the teacher,” he commented.

However, some fans feel like the suspension is more of a blessing than a curse for Sean Strickland. Given that he’s been fighting almost every year, they believe it’s necessary for him to take this suspension as a means to heal up his body and mind. “You’ve been fighting so frequently lately. It’s good to take this opportunity to heal and prepare for your future,” that fan added. But Strickland still has fans who want him to become champion again because of one important reason. That fan said, “Lock in Sean. America needs a champ again.”



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came a reality check, or perhaps a verdict about Sean Strickland’s chances against Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Tarzan’s ground game is not even on the same level as the Chechen star, which led a fan to comment, “Mate your choked out in first round.” However, some fans perceived a unique chance for the US president and the leader of the Chechen Republic to share the same space while witnessing the clash between these two middleweights at the White House event. “Strickland vs Khamzat at the White house what could possibly go wrong, bring kadyrov too.” Would you like to see that?

For the moment, let’s hold off on the predictions and see if Sean Strickland accepts Johnny Walker’s assistance and makes a swift comeback to the UFC. Share your opinions on his latest statement in the comments section below.