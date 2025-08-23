UFC Shanghai Walkout Songs: Entrance Music for Johnny Walker, Zhang Mingyang, Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling & Others

The walkout songs have long been a significant part of the UFC’s overall spectacle in major events. On August 23, as the promotion makes its return to Shanghai for the first time since 2017, fans are in for a spectacle with a star-studded lineup headlined by light heavyweight Johnny Walker and rising Chinese superstar Zhang Mingyang! The crowd can expect some absolute bangers when these two fighters make their highly anticipated entrances into the octagon.

But it’s not just them! Brian Ortega and Aljamain Sterling are set to clash in a 153-lb catchweight bout after ‘T-City’ missed the mark on the scales. On top of that, the card is stacked with promising scraps all the way through! So before they put on a show for us, let’s take a look at the tracks they’ve been walking out to so far, starting with the headliners.

Johnny Walker vs. Zhang Mingyang walkout songs

Johnny Walker is known for his entertaining performances inside the octagon, but his entrances have built a separate fan base of their own. The Brazilian often breaks out dancing before stepping into the cage, and so far, tracks like “THE REV3NGE” by Joey Bada$$, “The Rocky Road to Dublin” by The High Kings, and “Insomnia” by Faithless have been his preferred walkout songs.

For his opponent, Zhang Mingyang, the choice of music is completely different. He has walked out to “Zhong Guo Ren” by Andy Lau, a patriotic Mandarin track that’s bound to sound incredible in front of a roaring Shanghai crowd. With both headlining fighters showcasing very distinct tastes in music, the undercard fighters also bring some intriguing choices of their own.

Entrance music for Brian Ortega, Aljamain Sterling & others

Brian Ortega has been one of those UFC fighters who puts a good amount of thought into his entrance music. His ‘Purge Mask’ walkout at UFC 266 against Alexander Volkanovski became an iconic moment in the promotion’s history. However, ‘T-City’ later switched things up, walking out to “El Matador” by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya” by DMX in his last fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 306.

The other half of the co-main event, Aljamain Sterling, has also switched up his walkout music on multiple occasions. That includes his own track “Go Dumb” (feat. Troy Grindz) and “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert. After the main and co-main, Sergei Pavlovich stands out as another fan favorite, walking out to “Fly Away on the Wings” by Kalevala. Meanwhile, his opponent, Waldo Cortes-Acosta, has also shown solid taste in music, choosing “Buscándole a la Suerte” by Julión Álvarez. But that’s not all!

Su Mudaerji will also be another fighter the Shanghai crowd will rally behind, and so far, he has walked out to “Akebanma” by Zhazxininma. On this anticipated fight night, he’ll be going up against Peruvian fighter Kevin Vorjas, who has used “Alma, Corazón y Vida” by Meidin Peru and Norick. So, going by the fighters’ choice of music, the Shanghai audience would definitely get grooving!

That said, which of these fighters’ entrance music do you find the most interesting? Let us know in the comments below!