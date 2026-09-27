UFC Shares Medical Update on Raoni Barcelos After Scary Knockout Loss at UFC Vegas 121

Raoni Barcelos’ first main event of his career took a harrowing turn at UFC Vegas 121 last night. During a vicious and bloody battle with Raul Rosas Jr., the Brazilian lost consciousness after an apparent slam in the opening minutes of the fifth round. The doctors immediately rushed into the Octagon, and Barcelos was subsequently taken out of the arena on a stretcher.

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Now, the UFC has provided an update on the veteran’s condition.

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The promotion’s official website has conveyed that Barcelos was transported to a Level 1 trauma center following the fight and has undergone a CT scan and comprehensive medical assessment.

“Following his fight tonight, Raoni Barcelos was immediately transported to a Level 1 trauma center for evaluation,” UFC’s statement read. “The hospital medical team conducted a CT scan and comprehensive assessment, and he is currently being monitored.

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“Barcelos is stable, alert, and responsive, with full movement. He will remain under medical supervision. We will provide updates on his condition as they become available.”

The update offers some relief following the frightening scene inside the Octagon. Barcelos is stable, alert and responsive, with full movement, although the UFC has not disclosed any specific diagnosis or details about a potential injury.

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The promotion’s mention of a Level 1 trauma center is also significant. Such facilities are equipped to handle the most serious and complex traumatic injuries, with specialized medical teams available around the clock.

The UFC’s update was followed by another reassuring message from Barcelos’ head coach, Davi Ramos. The former UFC fighter took to social media and said the 39-year-old was doing well.

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“Hey guys, Raoni is fine, everything is alright, everyone can stay calm,” Ramos said in Portuguese. “He just went to do the tomography now, but everything is fine; we are here waiting for him. Everyone can stay calm, thanks.”

At the same time, prominent UFC journalist Ariel Helwani reported on X that Barcelos had undergone CT scans and was able to “speak and move his body” without any constraints.

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For Barcelos, the frightening ending overshadowed what had been a competitive main event against one of the UFC’s hottest rising prospects.

The 39-year-old had previously suffered a knockout loss to Umar Nurmagomedov in 2023, but this incident unfolded under very different circumstances. After being slammed in the fifth round, Barcelos immediately lost consciousness, prompting the referee and ringside medical team to intervene.

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And unfortunately, he isn’t the first fighter to experience a frightening slam inside the Octagon.

At UFC Vegas 109 on August 9, 2025, bantamweight prospect Elijah Smith landed a similarly brutal slam, lifting Toshiomi Kazama up and driving him headfirst into the canvas. The Japanese fighter was knocked out instantly and lay motionless for several minutes before being transported to a local hospital for a precautionary CT scan, which ultimately came back negative.

Now, as Barcelos remains under medical supervision, his opponent has also made sure to put the result of the fight aside.

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Raul Rosas Jr. and other UFC stars react to Raoni Barcelos’ scary KO loss at UFC Vegas 121

Rosas Jr. may have secured the biggest win of his career against Barcelos, but the 21-year-old’s immediate reaction was focused on his opponent’s health.

During his post-fight Octagon interview, Rosas asked fans to pray for the Brazilian.

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“Man, first, I want to say everybody tonight please pray for Raoni Barcelos,” Rosas said in the post-fight Octagon interview. “Man, he is a warrior; it takes two to tango.”

Tonight’s fight will be memorable for Rosas because Barcelos pushed him to the edge of his ability. Following him, other UFC stars have also poured in their well wishes for the Brazilian.

“Thoughts and prayers out to Raoni Barcelos! 🙏🙏 amazing fight but scary ending,” former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman wrote on X.

Following him, former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill joined in and sent his thoughts and prayers to the UFC Vegas 121 fighter.

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“🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Thats some scary stuff!!!!” Hill wrote on X.

For now, the most important update is that Barcelos is stable, alert and responsive, with full movement, while doctors continue to monitor him.

The UFC has said it will provide further updates as they become available. For the Brazilian veteran, the result of UFC Vegas 121 can wait. His recovery is what matters now.

