UFC Star Announces Early Retirement After Injury Leaves Him Unable to Train

What does it take to succeed in the UFC beyond skill? It takes willpower to weather the storm. Some fighters bounce back, and some don’t. In AJ Cunningham’s case, he falls into the latter category. Today, he sat in his car and told his fans that his journey in the UFC has been cut short.

Cunningham joined Dana White & Co. in 2024 after years of hard work. However, he struggled to find his rhythm in the promotion. After just two UFC fights, he decided to hang up his gloves, not only in the UFC but in MMA and all other fighting formats. In a heartfelt message, AJ shared his journey, reflected on his struggles, and also sent a message to his critics.

UFC star opens up about injury that forced him to leave the sport

“Guys, it’s with a great deal of sadness that I will be announcing my retirement from the UFC and the sport of MMA overall,” AJ Cunningham said in a social media video. “I ruptured a disc in my back back in August, and unfortunately, it has not healed properly, to the point where I can compete or even train at the level I need to in order to win fights.

“I’m grateful for everything. I’m grateful that I was able to make the walk 31 times in my amateur and pro career combined. I thank God for that. I thank God for the people I got to meet—the athletes, the other UFC fighters, the time I spent training. I’m thankful for Dana White and Sean Shelby for giving me so many chances and giving me a platform to share my story and showcase my skills.”

AJ Cunningham ended his journey in the UFC in heartbreak. He worked tirelessly to earn his opportunity, grinding through the regional circuit and other promotions until he finally earned a chance to prove himself at DWCS in 2023. However, ‘The Savage’ failed to make a mark there. After just one fight outside the UFC, he returned directly in March 2024 and faced Ludovit Klein on Fight Night.

In that fight, a body kick dropped AJ Cunningham. Then, in his next bout in March against Su Yong Yu, he fought back but still could not make the statement he wanted. Afterward, he worked on a comeback, but unfortunately, the injury in his back prevented him from fully recovering at the age of 31.

Beyond his performance in the octagon, ‘The Savage’ has also drawn attention for supporting pro-Nazi views, which he shared on parts of his social media. Still, even in retirement, AJ Cunningham vowed to stay true to himself. As he told his fans, “I’m going to continue to identify patterns within groups of people.” The American star confirmed that nothing can change him.

AJ Cunningham shares the truth behind his bold and unapologetic personality

AJ Cunningham faced a very difficult childhood. His father, who was involved in the Aryan Brotherhood, treated him and his brother harshly and pushed them into extreme situations for years. Eventually, child protective services stepped in and removed ‘The Savage’ and his brother from their parents, placing them for adoption. Those past experiences still shaped the person Cunningham has become today.

“You can take my life—that’s the only way you’re going to get me to shut up. And the last thing on that is this: if you can’t control what goes in your mouth, why in the world do you think you can control somebody like me? Why do you think I should be held to a standard? I didn’t ask anyone to look up to me. I got molested by a c—k addict when I was six and beaten by my father until I was seven. It’s like—what do you expect?”

Now, with this rising star quitting the UFC today, fans can finally weigh in on AJ Cunningham’s brief career inside Dana White’s promotion. So, let us know your thoughts below.