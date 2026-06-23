UFC Star Beatriz Mesquita Addresses Dating Rumors With Viral Looksmaxxing Influencer, Clavicular

This is what happens when a looksmaxxing influencer, on the fly, decides to pick up a UFC fighter. Undefeated UFC bantamweight star Beatriz Mesquita recently appeared in an interview with The Schmo. During their conversation, Mesquita shed light on a specific interaction she had with ‘Looksmaxxing’ influencer Clavicular back in April, which sparked dating rumors.

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“No. Heck no,” Mesquita said about linking up with Clavicular after their interaction. “I have a bad habit: I’m very curious about things. So, I’m a little bit [of a] gossip, and I was curious to know who he was. He was walking with a lot of people around him, cameras, like fans around him. [So, I was] like, ‘Bro, who is this guy?’ I was just passing by.

“I was leaving with my family from the mall, and he stopped me. [And said], ‘Hey, you’re so beautiful.’ I wasn’t rude. I said, ‘Thank you.’ And then when I was like, ‘Oh, I want to know who he is.’ So, I just gave my phone [number] to figure out who he was. But after I saw the kind of video he does, [it] is just so stupid. I didn’t like it. But I’m glad that nothing happened.”

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If you didn’t know, Clavicular, real name Braden Eric Peters, was streaming live on KICK in an attempt to land dates in Miami back in April. That’s when he ran into Mesquita inside a mall. While he didn’t know who the Brazilian was, he immediately complimented her on her looks. Intending to be polite, Mesquita thanked him and even gave him her number when asked so they could link up later.

The issues raised by the undefeated UFC star are understandable. And those issues include Clavicular humiliating OnlyFans stars for clout, among other things. But most importantly, the 20-year-old’s whole brand is around making content around ‘Looksmaxxing’ where he would go to extreme lengths to try to enhance his looks. And to do so, he has gone as far as to use steroids, testosterone, and even hit his face with a hammer.

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So, when ‘The Lady Goat’ found out about this, she ended up blocking him.

“We never got in contact,” she added. “I honestly, as soon as I wrote down his number, I figured out who he was. I blocked it. So, I don’t even know if he tried it or not. But I don’t like the kind of content that he did.”

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While things with Mesquita may not have gone where the influencer wanted, he has an interesting dating life.

Clavicular was making headlines long before he met Beatriz Mesquita

At different points in time, Clavicular has been linked to several women, including his 18-year-old ex, Lily, influencer Woah Vicky, and OnlyFans model Sophie Rain. Interestingly, one of his former girlfriends even filed a civil lawsuit earlier this year in Miami-Dade, Florida. She made several very serious allegations related to their time together in 2025 against him.

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Besides that, though, Clavicular was charged with unlawfully discharging a firearm at a wildlife sanctuary on 26 March in the state of Florida. He filmed this incident live on KICK, where he shot an alligator. In a statement, his lawyer had said that he was just following instructions from his airboat guide. This case has since been resolved as the influencer pleaded no contest.

Such cases further explain why Beatriz Mesquita may have been put off by Clavicular’s content. It seemingly bothered her enough that she even took a jab at his appearance, the very thing the 20-year-old has built his content around.

“He looks terrible,” Mesquita added later in the interview. “He had sunglasses at the mall. I didn’t really look up at him. And when I saw who he was, all his pictures, bro, like who you think you are? Like, come on. No, no, he doesn’t have good looking. He doesn’t have a good shape. Come on. I’m around fighters all the time. I’m used to have like six packs around me.”

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According to reports, Mesquita was previously engaged to Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt Patrick Gaudio. Although she hasn’t confirmed a separation between them, their relationship appears to have come to an end at some point.

That being said, Clavicular might have to change the type of content he produces to date someone like Beatriz Mesquita. Or find someone else, which the influencer appears to be doing already.