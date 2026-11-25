The controversy around Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s cousins Usman and Umar sneakily attacking Merab Dvalishvili remains the hot topic, with UFC star Carlos Prates now weighing in on the issue. Though the Dagestani brotherhood has drawn the ire of the entire MMA world, Prates lent some support to them by explaining how he would have handled the situation.

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In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Prates first admitted that he did not know the entire story. Helwani then gave him a brief rundown of how the beef began, starting with Merab slapping Umar’s friend Ahmed Gadzhimagomedov in RAF Georgia that led to him getting jumped by Usman and his team in Abu Dhabi. After listening to the story, the welterweight contender finally delivered a response.

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“Bro, it’s hard, because we are talking about street fights,” Prates said. “Street fights have no rules. For example, you have a fight with my coach, and then you beat my coach. Some months after, I’m gonna meet you in the US or at some UFC show or something like that; of course I’m gonna beat you, and probably my friends are going to help, too.”

Prates’ words made it clear that he thinks Merab Dvalishvili instigated the beef by slapping Umar’s friend and that the brothers merely sought retaliation. The Brazilian suggested he would do the same in a hypothetical scenario if someone attacked his coach, which amounted to a defense of the Dagestani brothers’ action in this case.

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Zuma November 9, 2024, Las Vegas, Nv, Las Vegas, Nv, United States: Neil Magny and Carlos Prates meet in the octagon for a 5-round bout at UFC Apex for UFC Fight Night – Magny and Pirates on November 9, 2024 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. /PxImages Las Vegas, Nv United States – ZUMAp175 20241109_zsa_p175_434 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

This seems to be the first time Prates has weighed in to give an idea of his stance on the brawl. However, besides him, Islam Makhachev has also defended his teammate from the ongoing backlash.

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Just like Prates, the reigning welterweight champion, while addressing the melee for the first time, claimed on his social media that Merab brought it on himself by slapping Umar’s friend in Georgia. Following that, Makhachev also alleged that ‘The Machine’ cussed a Dagestani fighter’s dead mother, which added more fuel to the fire.

“In Dagestan, we have fights every day,” Makhachev wrote. “In Georgia, Merab acted disgracefully. He insulted a guy’s mother. As far as I know, the guy lost his mom. To me, that’s sacred. I don’t think our guys did anything wrong. You have to answer for your words. If you cross the line, you should expect it. When your honor is insulted, it doesn’t matter if it’s 1-on-1 or 2-on-1.”

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Despite the defenses, the majority seems to have concluded that Usman definitely crossed a line with his actions, which almost cost him and his entourage six months behind bars.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department revokes Usman and Umar’s punishment following Merab Dvalishvili’s appeal

On November 11, 2026, a viral clip showed Usman Nurmagomedov approaching Merab Dvalishvili from behind while the Georgian was doing an interview at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Hilton Hotel ahead of the RAF match against Marlon Moraes. At first, the PFL champ asked Dvalishvili in Russian if he had “a question” and then slapped him hard, triggering a melee.

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Dvalishvili and his friend Saba Lazishvili fought back, but they were heavily outnumbered by Usman and his entourage. Later footage shared by ‘The Machine’ on Instagram showed him receiving treatment at a hospital. But as the former UFC bantamweight champ recounted the physical altercation with Nurmagomedov that went public, Abu Dhabi’s law and order department also took swift action.

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The local police detained all 10 people involved in the brawl and summoned them for questioning. Later, however, a bombshell decision was dropped after the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department ordered six months in jail and a Dh 300,000 ($81,700) fine each for the six people involved in the altercation, including Usman and Umar. Two other individuals who filmed the melee and shared the footage on social media also received the same punishment.

Merab and his friend escaped prison time, but each had to pay a fine of 50,000 UAE dirhams (approximately $13,600 USD).

Just when it looked like the Nurmagomedov brothers and their teammates were in big trouble, Merab decided not to press charges against them. After beating Marlon Moraes at the RAF event, ‘The Machine’ publicly asked for their release. Plus, Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly held talks with the Abu Dhabi government that helped secure their release.

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In a subsequent declaration, the Judicial Department announced that Usman, Umar and the other convicted individuals were released, reportedly following the victim’s (Merab’s) appeal. Their actual punishment was also reduced to Dh 150,000 ($41,000).

Though Merab himself played a humongous role in his attackers being released, ‘The Machine’ insisted he would never forgive the Nurmagomedov brothers for attacking him behind his back, signaling that their feud isn’t over yet.