UFC Star Dan Hooker Takes Personal Responsibility for Fighter on Bail as Backyard Brawl Event Prompts Police Action

In an unusual turn of events, UFC fighter Dan Hooker found himself at the heart of a controversy after staging a backyard fight tournament in Auckland that drew the attention of police. Hooker himself promoted the event, which featured 32 combatants competing in one-minute skirmishes for a $50,000 cash prize and was filmed for social media. However, it wasn’t just the unusual setting that raised eyebrows.

One of the fighters, seen wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet, was allegedly supposed to be attending a court-approved rehabilitation program at the time. Instead, he was featured in the fight footage, raising concerns with New Zealand’s Department of Corrections. As word of his bond violation spread, officials sent the matter to the police, sparking a public debate about legality, rehabilitation, and Hooker’s role in all of it.

Dan Hooker assumes responsibility for the fighter and the event

Despite the initial controversy, Hooker has now confirmed that the fighter in question, dubbed ‘Fightdog,’ real name Jon Paul Te Rito, has been released from detention. ‘The Hangman’ posted an Instagram with a group photo featuring the fighter with the caption, “Today ‘Fightdog’ was released from police custody.”

He further revealed that the judge ruled that his attendance at Hooker’s event did not violate his bail conditions, and he was allowed to return home. Dan Hooker did not stop there. In the final slide of his post, he included a signed statement addressed to the public and authorities, formally acknowledging his involvement in the event and defending its authenticity. He wrote, “I Daniel Hooker, am writing to confirm that Jon Paul Te Rito was invited and attended a martial arts event that I hosted at my home on Saturday 24th May, 2025.”

“It was a controlled martial arts event, run with the support of some of New Zealand’s most experienced martial arts officials, coaches, and athletes,” the UFC legend further added. ‘The Hangman’ emphasized the event’s adherence to proper health and safety protocols, which included the presence of qualified medics, referees, and judges.

He described it as a place where men could push themselves, regulate their emotions, and find healing that is difficult to come by in typical therapy sessions. “For many men, including myself, these events are a platform for self-expression,” the 35-year-old wrote. To him, that day was about more than simply blows; it was also about purpose.

‘The Hangman’ promises more backyard fights

If you thought the uproar would cause Dan Hooker to quit, think again. If anything, it fueled his passion. ‘The Hangman’ dismissed the outrage as background noise during an interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Since when is putting on gloves and having a punch-up in the backyard illegal?”

Hooker believes that people are quick to evaluate a scenario without comprehending the intention behind it. That is why he has now uploaded the entire thing online. Thirty battles in under an hour, all filmed and posted on YouTube for anybody to decide for themselves. And here’s the kicker: this wasn’t an isolated incident.

Hooker now confirms that there will be more to come. Earlier, the 35-year-old thought it would be a single event. However, the backlash simply made him double down. “Now that people are trying to stop me, I’m honor-bound to keep going,” he said. “I’m just a man with an iPhone and a dream.” Love him or hate him, Dan Hooker has just given MMA an unexpected backyard twist—and he’s far from done. But what do you think of the event? Let us know in the comments.