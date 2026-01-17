UFC Star Doubts Whether Alex Pereira-Tracy Cortez Relationship Was “Real” After Abrupt Breakup

Did Alex Pereira’s New Year’s post with Tracy Cortez shock you? Well, the MMA world was left guessing as both UFC stars went public with their relationship, with the two sharing different backgrounds. However, after posting a few videos together on social media, Pereira announced that the couple had split just a week after their New Year’s post. While many saw the split coming, including a UFC welterweight star, they did not expect it to be so quick.

While the exact reason of breakup is not known, the UFC stars did bring social engagement with their posts online where they were seen training together and travelling in a plane. Cortez, however, received backlash from fans who trolled her by bringing up her past relationships with Brian Ortega. With the two going their separate ways, Joaquin Buckley weighed in on the short relationship.

Joaquin Buckley raises eyebrows over Alex Pereira–Tracy Cortez relationship

“Honestly, though, low key, I don’t even know how real it was. You’ve got to realize this is the entertainment business, right? Both their numbers went up because of it,” said Joaquin Buckley on the Overdog Podcast about Alex Pereira and Tracy Cortez.

Buckley’s remarks hit hard, but they reflect the UFC’s current reality. With the promotion launching a new seven-year broadcasting deal with Paramount this New Year, fighters are hustling to stay in the spotlight, often chasing WWE-style storylines.

“And I don’t know, as a female, why you would play around like that. But at the end of the day, whatever gets the numbers up, you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Buckley added. Dana White and the UFC now push entertainment alongside fighting skill.

Imago UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 8: Alex Pereira prepares to fight Magomed Ankalaev in their 5-round main event bout at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at T-Mobile Arena on March 8, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages Las Vegas, Nevada T-Mobile Arena LAS VEGAS, NV United States Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

They increasingly sideline fighters who fail to connect with fans, especially non-English speakers or Russians. Arman Tsarykyan recently called this out after the promotion passed him over for the UFC 324 title shot, handing it to Paddy Pimblett for the first Paramount event.

Fans also speculated that Tracy Cortez and Alex Pereira’s brief relationship was a fake one for publicity. “A publicity stunt hookup, dude. One hundred percent. They do it in Hollywood all the time,” added a co-host.

With the relationship leading to speculations online, Dana White isn’t bothered, as he stays away from all the things happening outside the Octagon.

Dana White refuses to get involved in UFC gossip

Through all the buzz surrounding Pereira and Cortez’s 9-day relationship, Dana White couldn’t care less about the news. In a recent interview with Complex, the UFC CEO skipped the usual PR spin and went straight to the point: “I don’t give a s—. I don’t care about that stuff. They’re grown men and women; they can do whatever they want.”

Whatever went down in their breakup, Tracy Cortez and Alex Pereira have now unfollowed each other on social media. Tracy’s past UFC relationships, from Brian Ortega to Paulo Costa, are well known, and now her brief fling with Pereira has ended.

While bringing the attention back to the Octagon, White recently showed interest in booking a fight between Alex Pereira and Jon Jones in the light heavyweight division. With both fighters calling for the fight to be booked for the White House Card, it did not receive any interest from the UFC President until now. However, even though White liked the idea of booking the two in a fight, he doubted whether he should trust Jones for the match at the White House Card.

Whether the match happens or not remains to be seen as White shows his lack of trust in booking Jon Jones. Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.