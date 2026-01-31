UFC Star Gives Classy Response to Inappropriate Question About Ian Garry’s Family Amid Race to Fight Islam Makhachev

UFC rising welterweight star Ian Garry has attracted attention for several years, though not always for his fighting. Initially, fans knew him and his wife, Layla Machado Garry, as one of MMA’s power couples until they discovered she had written a book years ago titled How to Be a WAG. As a result, the book, essentially a guide on attracting younger athletes, sparked satirical and critical comments online. Recently, the controversy intensified when the name of Islam Makhachev’s potential opponent entered the conversation.

With the couple already having a 14-year age gap, the situation escalated further when Dillon Danis leaked DMs from Layla Garry dating back to 2018, prompting several UFC fighters to criticize Ian and post degrading remarks. UFC star Colby Covington notably asked in 2024, “How many of you guys have f–ked Ian Garry’s wife?” Now, the same question resurfaced at UFC 325 in Sydney during a Q&A session hosted by Carlos Prates.

UFC star holds no personal grudge against Ian Garry

Carlos Parates, joined by Joshua Van and UFC commentator Jon Anik, took center stage in Sydney, Australia, ahead of UFC 325. Although neither fighter competed on the card, they actively engaged with fans in a Q&A session to promote the UFC’s first event of the year in Australia. During the session, a fan asked Prates, “This is for Carlos. How many times do you reckon you’ve f***ked Ian Gary’s wife?”

At first, ‘The Nightmare’ could hardly believe his ears. Then, Van and Anik confirmed the question, and finally, Carlos Prates responded directly to the fan.

“Bro, I know I’m the kind of guy where I come from, you cannot say bad things about the wife of somebody, you know? Like family, you know. But… yeah. Yeah. They literally can k-ll you if you say something about their family, you know? But it is what it is,” Carlos Prates said in response to the fan.

Moreover, Prates made it clear that he holds no personal animosity toward Ian Garry and emphasized that their rivalry exists only inside the octagon, while mutual respect remains outside it. Previously, the two fighters met at UFC on ESPN 66 last spring, where they delivered a high-level, tactical matchup that leaned on skill and strategy rather than chaos.

In the early rounds, Garry controlled the pace with his sharp fight IQ, feet movement, and composed approach. However, as the fight wore on, Carlos Prates gradually turned the tide by increasing the pressure and landing heavy strikes. While the Brazilian did inflict damage in the last two rounds, he came up short against Garry, who won the first three rounds of the fight.

Following that loss, Carlos Prates responded in emphatic fashion. Since then, he has charged back into the win column with statement victories over Geoff Neal and former champion Leon Edwards.

With two wins now behind him, ‘The Nightmare’ has emerged as a legitimate potential next opponent for Islam Makhachev, while other contenders such as Kamaru Usman and Michael Morales also remain in the mix.

Carlos Prates weighs in on Islam Makhachev’s first title defense

It has been several months since Islam Makhachev claimed two-division champion status after he defeated Jack Della Maddalena in a one-sided fight. After the fight, Makhachev called for a fight at the White House Card. However, despite his dominance, Dana White & Co. have kept silent about when the welterweight kingpin will return or which event will feature his next fight.

As the UFC’s biggest event of the year approaches, Islam Makhachev has already expressed that he wants Kamaru Usman next. Tension has also flared recently as Michael Morales and UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria’s name has entered the conversation as a potential matchup. Meanwhile, Carlos Prates shared his perspective on who could face Makhachev next.

“I think it’s going to happen because if Kamaru is not fighting against Islam, probably they’re going to put Morales because they started to trash-talk and things like that,” Carlos Prates said in an interview with MMA Today. “I’m really down to fight Jack Della Maddalena or Morales, but I think Morales is going to fight for the belt.”

Currently, Michael Morales is the undefeated sensation of the division, coming off standout wins over Sean Brady and Gilbert Burns. As a result, the big question now is: do you think the Russian powerhouse can survive Morales’ test? Let us know your thoughts below.