UFC Star Gives “Helpless” Update on Arkansas City Floods

In April 2025, Arkansas faced relentless rainfall that unleashed devastating floods, inflicting an estimated $78.9 million in damage. The disaster took 24 lives and devastated almost 840,000 acres of farmland. A more tragic situation is now unfolding in Texas. The state faces a fierce battle against severe flooding that has claimed the lives of at least 134 people, marking it as one of the deadliest natural disasters in recent history.

Authorities confirmed at least 24 fatalities in the impacted area, with all 24 deaths in the South and Midwest directly tied to the flooding. Clark County faced significant damage to its roads and infrastructure. FEMA reported that numerous roads and eight bridges were completely washed out, while levees and sewer systems suffered significant damage. Recovery teams are actively assessing the situation to determine if federal assistance will be granted. Scientists highlight that human-caused climate change significantly intensifies the storm system.

A World Weather Attribution study found the rainfall was made 40% more likely—and its intensity increased by about 9%—due to warmer Gulf waters and elevated atmospheric moisture levels. In the midst of the crisis, UFC fighter Tim Elliott has stepped forward to voice his frustration. Clearly shaken by the scale of the tragedy, Mitchell took to his X account to give a life update to his fans about his current situation. He tweeted, “You know what worse than waking up to a “flooded” basement. Staying up all night shucking water trying to keep it from flooding.”

As Arkansas begins to rebuild, the April floods stand as both a human tragedy and a warning. Climate experts warn that without urgent action to reduce emissions, severe and historic flood events will become more frequent—and more destructive—in the years to come. Well, it seems Mitchell is not the only fighter who is concerned with the latest Arkansas City floods. Bryce Mitchell is also concerned about his hometown and took the opportunity to share his honest opinion on the situation. However, the 30-year-old also took the opportunity to point out who exactly is responsible for the current situation.

Bryce Mitchell blames the U.S. Government after the recent Arkansas City Flood

Bryce Mitchell is no stranger to controversy. Over the years, the outspoken UFC featherweight has drawn sharp criticism for his pointed remarks—many of which have been directed squarely at the U.S. government. Back in 2020, ‘Thug Nasty’ made headlines by accusing the government of orchestrating the COVID-19 pandemic, while also taking aim at then-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson over mask mandates. Fast forward to earlier this year, Mitchell found himself in hot water once again—this time for controversial comments referencing a World War II dictator, which drew widespread backlash.

Now, as his home state of Arkansas reels from the devastation caused by catastrophic flooding, Mitchell has once again stepped into the spotlight—not just to offer prayers for the victims, but to renew his attacks on the government, holding them accountable for what he sees as a failure to protect the people.The #15 featherweight contender took to his Instagram account and said, “Hey, everybody out there in America is getting flooded. I’ve been praying for you all like crazy. I want everybody in Arkansas to know they’re going to flood Arkansas. I have a plan, I have a plan, if you live in Arkansas. Just be ready for an extreme flood to come.”

He further added, “This government, they’re spraying stuff in the air that makes it rain. And the amount of rain that’s been falling, it’s record-levels of rain in Texas, North Carolina, even up in Jersey, now. It’s ungodly, the amount of floods that’s been happening.” The looming threat of another flood doesn’t seem to shake Bryce Mitchell. Convinced that Arkansas could be the next to face nature’s fury, his message carried the weight of a warning—an urgent call for his fellow Arkansans to stay alert and prepare for the worst. He finally ended his message and said, “And this is the end of time. This is the tribulation. So, brothers and sisters, stay strong, and I love you. Amen.” What do you feel about the current situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.