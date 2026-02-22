UFC Star in Disbelief After Fight Gets Announced at Houston Without Him Signing

Last night, Dana White and Co. successfully concluded their visit to Houston with the Strickland vs. Hernandez fight card, keeping fans glued to their seats until the last bell. Now that the event is in the books, the promotion immediately moved to book upcoming fight cards. In fact, they announced two April fight cards without wasting any time.

Among them, April 4’s UFC Vegas 115: Moicano vs. Duncan really caught everyone’s attention, leaving Renato Moicano in disbelief, as he hadn’t expected to be on that card.

“Damn, they announced the chaos fight without me signing! Damn, dude! What’s this, how come? Damn, I don’t even know either, man…” said Renato Moicano on live stream while watching the UFC Houston.

Ranked 10th in the lightweight division, Moicano has lost his last two Octagon outings, coming off a straight defeat to Beneil Dariush. Originally, he had planned to return in March against former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega in a rematch at UFC 326. However, Ortega’s injury canceled the fight, which put ‘Money’ on the Vegas card.

The Brazilian now faces a tough test against Chris Duncan, who rides a four-fight win streak. The tricky part for both fighters is that ‘The Problem’ also trains with Renato Moicano at American Top Team, but they will still go head-to-head inside the Apex in Las Vegas.

Duncan, however, seems unfazed. He posted the fight poster on Instagram Story with the caption, “looks like its main event time 5×5 rounds,” wrote Chris Duncan, welcoming the fight.

On Moicano’s side, it’s hard to say the promotion didn’t communicate about the fight. Most likely, his manager caused some kind of miscommunication. Whatever the reason, Renato Moicano has probably accepted, since the 36-year-old fighter doesn’t have many years left in MMA.

UFC star Renato Moicano nears the final chapter of his career

Renato Moicano’s mindset of easy money drives him to never shy away from taking a fight against any opponent. Growing up in difficult circumstances, ‘Money’ experienced it all, which pushed him to join the UFC more than a decade ago.

Over the years, he has become one of the promotion’s favorite fighters because he always steps in on short notice. For him, money has always mattered, and it helped him build strong connections with the matchmakers. At the same time, Moicano also faces the hard truth, which he accepted years ago when he first made his retirement timeline public.

“Every day that passes, I don’t get younger, I get older. I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning, so I want to enjoy it, I want to fight hard in the next two or three years, so I can accumulate assets, be comfortable, and retire without difficulties. Moicano ‘wants money,’ everyone ‘wants money.’ Whoever says they don’t want it is lying (laughs). My goal is to live here in the USA with a good income. And for that, I have to fight,” explained Renato Moicano.

Although money drives Renato Moicano, he still refused to accept the payout from the antitrust lawsuit last year for moral reasons, which earned him respect from the promotion. So, do you think this approach helps the Brazilian secure his future with the UFC, including potential post-retirement roles?

Let us know below.