Jean Silva’s preparations for his next challenge outside the UFC took a frightening turn after the featherweight contender was allegedly targeted by a driver while cycling in Aracaju—and potentially his UFC plans—Brazil. The incident came just days before ‘Lord’ was scheduled to compete in the Ironman 70.3, putting the fighter’s safety—and potentially his UFC plans—in serious jeopardy.

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“I just got hit by a car. A guy hit me on purpose. I managed to swerve, but he steered his car right at me and my coach. He swore at me and then drove off,” Silva said in a video posted to social media.

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Thankfully, neither Jean Silva nor his coach, Mateus Antunes, suffered serious injuries. However, the driver allegedly wasted no time fleeing the scene.

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Silva had been in Aracaju preparing for the Ironman 70.3, a brutal half-distance triathlon featuring a 1.9-kilometer swim, a 90-kilometer bike ride, and a 21.1-kilometer run. The UFC fighter announced his participation earlier this month, taking on the event as a personal challenge outside the Octagon while sharing his training journey with fans.

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The featherweight further said the vehicle was a red Jeep Compass, but the driver wasn’t able to disappear without leaving a trace. A motorist traveling behind the Jeep reportedly helped ‘Lord’ and his coach capture a photo of its license plate, giving them a potential lead to identify the driver.

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“But with help from someone in a car behind him, we got a photo of his license plate. Please share this video with as many people as possible,” he added.

The 29-year-old was visibly shaken as he recounted the incident and showed off the damage to his bicycle. While he escaped without any major physical injuries, the alleged intentional maneuver and the damage to his bike left him concerned about what could happen to other cyclists. So, it was no surprise that he has now turned to local authorities for help.

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Jean Silva wants the Aracaju authorities to identify the driver

Jean Silva’s plea soon turned toward finding the driver and making sure he answers for what allegedly happened.

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“Come on, this can’t happen. I want this to reach the mayor of Aracaju and the authorities,” he continued. “It was a red Jeep Compass, and then there’s my bike. I want to be compensated. I want him to pay for this.

“Above all, I don’t want this to happen again. I’m still a little shaken, but I’m counting on your help.”

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The timing of the incident only added to Jean Silva’s concerns. The road where he and Antunes were cycling is part of the designated bike course for the Ironman 70.3, meaning hundreds of athletes were expected to ride along the same route during the event.

The Ironman course would be closed to traffic during the race, so the risk was limited to training rides. The Brazilian’s bigger concern, however, was making sure the alleged incident did not simply go without consequences.

The UFC contender urged his followers to spread the video in the hope that it reaches local officials and helps identify the driver. As of the latest reports, authorities in Aracaju had not publicly confirmed whether an investigation had been launched or whether the driver had been identified.

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For Jean Silva, simply walking away without a serious injury was the biggest relief. The Brazilian is riding a two-fight winning streak and recently submitted Jose Delgado, all while pushing for a UFC featherweight title opportunity. A major injury here could have put all of that on hold.

And even if Jean Silva doesn’t immediately get the title shot he’s been chasing, another featherweight opportunity could be taking shape for ‘Lord.’

Kevin Vallejos recently defeated Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision in the UFC Qatar co-main event, with the judges scoring it 30-27, 29-28, and 30-27, a result questioned publicly by ‘Funk Master.’

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The Argentinian then used his post-fight Octagon interview to call out Alexander Volkanovski. However, that matchup could become complicated if ‘The Great’ eventually moves up to lightweight for a potential clash with Justin Gaethje.

If Volkanovski moves up, Vallejos has already named Silva as his replacement opponent.

“If Volk moves up, it’s US vs. Jean Silva for the vacant title,” he wrote on X.

The matchup would also come with some unfinished business. Silva remains the only fighter to defeat Vallejos in his professional MMA career, beating ‘El Chino’ by unanimous decision on Dana White’s Contender Series in September 2023.

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For now, however, the Brazilian has more pressing matters to deal with outside the Octagon.