UFC Star Johnny Walker Reveals Why Australian Biker Gang Targeted His Brother

What happens inside the Octagon is brutal. But sometimes, the real danger starts after the fight ends. For UFC star Johnny Walker and his brother Valter, the fight didn’t end when the ref waved it off in Perth, it just took on a new form.

Following Valter Walker’s wild UFC 305 win over Junior Tafa, tensions exploded outside the arena. But no one could’ve predicted what came next!

In a recent interview shared on Instagram by Home of Fight, Johnny Walker opened up about the shocking aftermath of his brother’s victory in Australia. It wasn’t just boos or trash talk Valter had to deal with; it was an actual gang.

“I see my brother… happened to my brother once in Australia,” Johnny began, recalling the chaos. “He beat Tafa, one of the Tafa brothers. And then he had to fly on the same night because… when he get to the hotel, have like motorbike guys, like f— 20 or 30 guys waiting for him there.”

Let’s pause here for a moment. Valter Walker’s heel hook submission over Junior Tafa at UFC 305 was decisive and controversial. With just four seconds left in the opening round, Tafa screamed out in pain, prompting the referee to stop the fight. Under the Unified Rules of MMA, audible cries of pain count as a verbal submission.

But Tafa didn’t take the loss lightly. He argued the stoppage. Then he slapped Valter. Trash talk flew, middle fingers were raised, and before long, security had to separate both teams.

While the commentators scrambled to understand the call, the replay confirmed it; Tafa did scream. Still, the emotions boiled over, and it seems they didn’t simmer down after the lights went out in the Arena.

As such, Johnny Walker continued by revealing, “And then he had to change hotel and change his flight because the guys want to beat him like Tafa’s brother, teammates or whatever motorcycle gang or something and have to fly quickly to Russia because you have to change the hotel and fly straight away because the guys want to beat him up or something.”

This story isn’t just wild, it’s a reminder of how personal MMA can get sometimes. In a sport already defined by violence, what happens behind the scenes can spiral into something even more unsettling. And in an interview earlier this year, Valter Walker even confessed that he chose not to respond to the in-cage slap for one reason.

Johnny Walker’s brother called out the “unfair” aftermath of his win over Junior Tafa

It was the kind of moment that could’ve turned into a full-blown brawl. As mentioned earlier, after submitting Junior Tafa in the final seconds of Round 1 at UFC 305, Valter Walker stood up, only to be slapped across the face. But instead of firing back, Valter just stared.

Why? In an interview with MMA Fighting, he confessed, “In my mind I was like, f—, I already won. If I react here, in his home country, and there’s a brawl here… He has more than 40 people with him. They’ll jump in and I’ll have to fight all of them.”

The Brazilian also worried about the aftermath. If a brawl broke out, the result could be overturned. Worse, he risked fines or a suspension. Yet, Johnny Walker’s brother had planned to stay in Australia for an extra day after his fight. But that all changed.

He continued, “When I was about to leave the arena, the UFC stopped me and said there were like 40 people waiting for me outside the hotel. I couldn’t go back to the hotel. They moved me to another hotel to get some rest and then bought me a new ticket and I left that same day.”

Valter Walker stayed composed, not because he wasn’t capable of striking back, but because he understood the bigger picture. Yet, his story exposes an uncomfortable truth about MMA: sometimes, the real threat comes after the gloves are off. But as he stated in the interview, “It’s just a sport, man. I went there to fight, and they’re being unfair.”