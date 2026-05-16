UFC Star Makes N3on Almost Cry With Viral Prank on His Livestream

Viral streamer N3on has built his online presence largely through comedic encounters with combat athletes, especially UFC stars, some of which include him playing pranks on them. However, during a recent visit to the JAXXON gym, the hapless streamer ran into UFC light heavyweight star Khalil Rountree Jr., who decided to turn the tables on him.

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N3on walked in and greeted the group of fighters standing at one end of the gym. The streamer extended his hands out to Khalil Rountree, who was standing next to Arman Tsarukyan. But the gesture was met with a rather cold response.

“I don’t know you. You’re a streamer, bro?” Rountree said. “I don’t like streamers. Get him out of the gym!”

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With that, Rountree slammed N3on onto the mat with decent force, leaving the streamer visibly surprised and shaken.

“Are you serious?” N3on exclaimed. “Why don’t you like streamers?”

However, the question was quickly answered by a smile and a big laugh from Rountree, signaling that it had all been a setup. Soon, the rest were in spilts as well.

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“Wait a second, man,” N3on remarked. “Oh my God, you scared the s–t out of me! What’s up, bro?”

Rountree is not the first fighter to successfully rattle N3on. Before him, Raul Rosas Jr. also managed to shock N3on by locking in a rear-naked choke on him ahead of his UFC 306 fight. It was one of the moments that helped propel the streamer’s popularity within the MMA world.

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Since then, the 21-year-old has appeared alongside fighters including Arman Tsarukyan, who threw him into a pool on a Kick stream, and Sean O’Malley, whose sparring session with N3on drew significant attention online.

Now, while N3on’s interaction with Rountree was ultimately a comedic setup, not every encounter between a streamer and an MMA fighter has ended on friendly terms.

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UFC champ Sean Strickland bloodied a viral streamer in an infamous sparring session

During one of his livestreams in 2024, a streamer named Sneako challenged Sean Strickland to a sparring session. The two-time middleweight champion is already notorious for going hard on his opponents during sparring, and he carried that same intensity into his session with Sneako.

The streamer live broadcasted the sparring session from the UFC Performance Institute on his social media platforms, where Strickland initially started light. However, after a few moments, the middleweight champion launched a serious onslaught on the streamer, leaving multiple bruises on Sneako’s face, along with a bloody mouth.

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Following the sparring session, UFC security escorted the streamer out of the PI. As a result, the streamer was banned by the promotion from attending any UFC events. Recently, Dillon Danis also revealed a list that included his own name, Sneako’s, former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, and others who are no longer allowed to attend UFC events.

While online streamers and influencers have become a new avenue for the UFC to attract attention for their events, situations can occasionally go south when streamers deliberately or accidentally hit a nerve. Dana White’s own regular appearances on streaming platforms suggest the UFC intends to keep that relationship active regardless.