UFC Star Makes Quiet Reveal After Repaying Ben Askren’s Career Debt With Life-Saving Lung Transplant Aid

“Yo guys, update number three. It’s going pretty well. Getting a lot better. Starting to put some weight back on. But I did have a few setbacks.” Ben Askren shared a health update on his 41st birthday. Bringing a wave of relief across the combat sports community. The MMA veteran finally underwent a double lung transplant after a long battle with pneumonia. Thankfully, he had the support of several notable fighters he once helped. Many of whom stepped in to assist financially with his medical expenses.

It’s a bold claim to suggest that Ben Askren has brought together the entire combat sports world! Close friends and former rivals have united in support as he confronts serious health challenges. Most notably, Jake Paul, who famously knocked him out in their 2021 boxing match. Urged fans to donate to Askren’s fundraiser during the Julio Cesar Chavez post-fight press conference. Even his UFC 239 opponent, Jorge Masvidal, sent a heartfelt recovery message on social media.

Meanwhile, UFC president Dana White, who initially caught some heat for not helping, revealed at the UFC Nashville presser that he did, in fact, step in to support Askren and his family with their mounting medical expenses. But that’s not all. Michael Chandler also seems to have played his part, helping Askren behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘Iron’ told TMZ in an interview, “I was in constant contact with the people that were close. Some of his close childhood friends, Amy, and some guys we wrestled with back in the day, that were a little older than me. Have not spoken to him on the phone. But I have reached out. That video that was posted, that was sent while he was that unconscious. A small group of us kept it under wraps; that was kinda private for a while, for privacy reasons. We raised some money behind closed doors and got him from Wisconsin to Las Vegas.”

AD

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 235-Lawler vs Askren, Mar 2, 2019 Las Vegas, NV, USA Ben Askren blue gloves defeats Robbie Lawler red gloves during UFC 235 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports, 02.03.2019 20:17:14, 12274849, T-Mobile Arena, Robbie Lawler, Ben Askren, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xStephenxR.xSylvaniex 12274849

Chandler showcased a clip where he proudly displayed his All-American plaque, attributing his achievement to Ben Askren. There’s a solid reason for that. Back in his college days, ‘Funky’ was teammates with both Michael Chandler and former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley, wrestling for the Missouri Tigers at 174 pounds. Because of that shared journey, ‘Iron’ had nothing but gratitude for Askren, recognizing him as a key influence in his wrestling and MMA career.

Chandler added, “I’m not sitting here and talking to you today if Ben Askren was not in my life. I believe god puts people in your life for a reason, and Ben was put in my path for a reason. And to see one of the men that I respect, and look up to, and love and cherish our friendship so much.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s a wholesome gesture coming from one of the most recognizable lightweights in the UFC. But the support for Ben Askren doesn’t stop there. Many fighters and key figures from across the combat sports world continue to stand by him. Even back home in Wisconsin, his people haven’t stopped showing love and support. So, let’s take a closer look at that side of the story, too.

Wisconsin-based restaurant offers financial support to Ben Askren and his family

Not long ago, Ben Askren received a tremendous honor from his home state of Wisconsin. They named him the Hero of Hartland. It was a tribute to his contributions to wrestling and the impact he’s made in the community as a local icon. But it turns out that’s not the only support he’s received from his people.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Culver’s of Wales, a Wisconsin-based restaurant, is stepping up to make a difference by donating 25% of their sales from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Tuesday, as reported by TMJ4. To back ‘Funky’ and his family. Every dollar raised that night will go straight to the Askren family.

That adds another chapter to the unwavering support Ben Askren receives as he fights back from a tough battle with pneumonia. With that in mind, we stand united in hope and prayer for his complete recovery. He’s ready to dive back into what he loves most. Stepping back into the arena of combat sports once more.