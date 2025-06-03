UFC Star Michael Chandler Received With Loud Roar at Mets’ Charity Baseball Event

After suffering a devastating blow from Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, Michael Chandler has decided to step away from the Octagon for some time. Following brutal back-to-back wars with Charles Oliveira and Pimblett, the former Bellator champion is taking a well-earned break. So, where’s he spending his time? The gym? Think again. Chandler’s trading punches for pitches—he’s been spotted enjoying life on the baseball field instead.

Michael Chandler captained Team First Responders in the Folds of Honor Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game. His team included celebrities like Jeff Dye, Justin Moore, Jay Cutler, Jordan Davis, and many others. The fighter received much-deserved appreciation at Nashville’s First Horizon Park, where a tribute was paid to him. Chandler’s wife, Brie, captured the moments on her Instagram account as she shared the moment when her husband appeared on the big screen as a tribute.

The opposing team, Team Military, had some big names under their banner as well, including Riley Gaines, Mat Best, Ryan Sheckler, Tyler Hubbard, and many more. Riley Green captained their team. According to Michael Chandler’s Instagram story, the celebrity baseball league earned more than $670,000.

They will donate the amount to the Folds of Honor charity. Since 2007, the organization has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships, creating an educational impact of approximately $290 million. Of these, 2,981 scholarships have supported students in Tennessee. Well, this endeavor was much needed for Michael Chandler, who was on the verge of breaking down after UFC 314. Interestingly, the former Bellator champion has not given up on his ambitions to fight Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler still wants a Conor McGregor fight after years

They scheduled Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler’s fight at UFC 303. However, the former dual-weight champion withdrew due to a toe injury. After McGregor pulled out, Chandler waited several months before facing Charles Oliveira at UFC 310. Well, even after years of waiting, ‘Iron’ is still optimistic about facing Conor McGregor inside the Octagon. In his recent conversation with MMA Junkie, Chandler highlighted his intention to clahing against ‘Mystic Mac’

“I get asked about it in every single interview, and rightfully so,” Chandler told MMA Junkie. “The Conor-Chandler thing just stays alive, right? Just a couple of weeks ago, all of a sudden, he said, ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler, unfinished business.’ It’s not just the fact that we had the contract that we were supposed to fight in June, we did ‘The Ultimate Fighter,’ we have to finish ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ It’s just like staying alive.” Indeed it is.

He further added, “It’s one of those deals where I’m not losing sleep at night, trying to get the Conor fight, wanting to get the Conor fight. If me and Conor are supposed to fight, and he’s supposed to come back, it’s gonna happen and I don’t need to force it. With that being said, if I’m a betting man, I’m not sure if he comes back. Do I want to fight him? Do I want to finish ‘The Ultimate Fighter 31’? Absolutely. So, we’ll see.” It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Chandler sacrificed two years of his prime waiting for McGregor.

Yet, despite his patience, he hung around. He deserves the fight — but the real question is, will ‘Mystic Mac’ ever step inside the Octagon again? That remains unanswered. What are your thoughts on Chandler’s decision to take a break from his career? State your opinion in the comments below.