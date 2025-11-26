UFC Star Sounds Alarm on $37 Trillion Debt as People Start Losing Faith in US Dollars Despite Bitcoin’s Plunge

Renato Moicano has never been afraid to voice his opinions, whether it’s about throwing hands in the Octagon or tossing hot takes into the economic universe. But this time, the topic wasn’t lightweight rankings or jiu-jitsu scrambles. Instead, ‘Money’ lived up to his moniker and delved into a topic that few fighters discuss: the future of the US currency.

And the way he did so on The Ariel Helwani Show felt like a dramatic twist no one in MMA saw coming. The Brazilian lightweight, who has long been vocal about investing and personal finance, did not hesitate to portray a picture of a global system that is buckling under its own weight. According to him, the US economy is not only fragile but also on the verge of collapse. And he stated it with the assurance of someone who believes he has connected all the dots.

Renato Moicano’s bold warning about the future of the dollar

Once the talk shifted to money on The Ariel Helwani Show, Moicano dove straight into his theory: “The way countries and the economy are structured right now is on debit… USA is in almost 37 trillion debt… eventually people are going to lose their faith in the dollar.” That last point struck a chord with people: even the world’s strongest currency may crack. He doubled down by citing governments “printing money and debasing” their currencies, claiming that even the global reserve currency is not immune.

But here’s where things get interesting: ‘Money’ wasn’t pulling this out of thin air. The United States’ debt didn’t just get big; it surpassed $38 trillion, and annual interest payments exceeded $1 trillion for the first time. Economists have warned for years that when interest rates compete with military, Medicare, and infrastructure, the system begins to groan. However, at the same time, describing collapse as “inevitable” oversimplifies a highly complicated machine.

The dollar isn’t simply strong; it’s dominant. Approximately 58% of world reserves are in USD. It accounts for about 90% of all global currency exchanges. Over half of global trade, including between countries with no ties to the United States, is priced in dollars. And nothing else comes close. The euro is shrinking. The Chinese yuan accounts for only 2–3% of world reserves.

In short, the world still runs on the dollar, even as the United States runs massive deficits. Renato Moicano’s point of view is intriguing because of its contradiction. He’s right about the warning signs: big economies rely on debt, and the United States is approaching its limitations. But what if the dollar suddenly collapses? Most economists believe that it will not happen until there is a real global alternative, and none exists right now. However, ‘Money’ would like to disagree.

Moicano bets on Bitcoin to save the economy

Renato Moicano’s warning regarding the currency logically leads to the answer he trusts the most: Bitcoin. He believes that if the United States is on borrowed time, the solution must come from outside the system totally. So, when he switched from debt to digital money, it felt like the next logical step in the argument he’d previously made: if the foundation cracks, shift your weight elsewhere.

On the same edition of The Ariel Helwani Show, he summarized it in his own words: “If the price of water comes down, you buy more, right? This is just like Bitcoin.” To him, dips aren’t danger signs but discounts. ‘Money’ isn’t obsessed with charts, volatility, or developer infighting over ordinals and protocol changes. He believes that those things are only temporary noise.

What matters is the long-term vision. He is confident that Bitcoin will reach a million dollars in ten years. Not “maybe,” not “if everything goes right.” Just will. Of course, his analogy smooths out the messy reality. Bitcoin is not water; rather, it is a highly volatile asset that can rise before sinking for years. And the “developer war” he suggests is a philosophical debate rather than an apocalypse.

What makes Renato Moicano’s viewpoint interesting is not whether he is correct or incorrect; it is his dedication to the long game. He put down $25,000 of his own money after Bitcoin’s all-time high, knowing the price could fall, and still considered it a bargain. For him, this is more than just an investment. It’s a worldview. A backup plan. A belief that the system under which he fights, trains, and is paid is slowly disintegrating, and that Bitcoin, rather than the dollar, is the future people will ultimately trust.

Maybe this economic conversation is Moicano trying to broaden his world beyond rankings and recent fight breakdowns, or it is just another side of him that fans don’t see much of. In any case, he appears to be completely convinced that the US dollar is headed for a storm. Whether he’s right, wrong, or just ahead of his time, one thing is certain: fighters discussing economics isn’t something MMA fans see every day, and ‘Money’ has just sparked a debate that’s going to stretch far beyond the cage.