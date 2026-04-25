UFC Star Sparks Minimum Wage Job Rumors Amid Fighter Pay Row

A single photo of a top-ranked UFC contender on an Uber Eats bike has thrown gasoline on the already raging fire of the promotion’s fighter pay debate. For long, the low fighter pay in the UFC has been a heated issue. With many active and retired fighters already adding to the chorus in the light of UFC’s new massive $7.7 billion broadcast deal with Paramount, the sight of a top-ranked contender on a bike with an Uber Eats backpack was all the internet needed to tear into the promotion.

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Recently, a popular social media account named MMA Uncensored uploaded a photo of No. 6-ranked women’s bantamweight Ailin Perez on a bike sporting a Venum UFC gear while carrying an Uber Eats bag.

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“Ailin Perez working in between UFC fights 💪,” MMA Uncensored captioned the post.

Following this, fans began debating the story across various social media platforms. For a UFC fighter, on the cusp of a title shot, working a minimum wage job making deliveries became a talking point on MMA subreddits. It also sparked reactions on X, where fans blasted the UFC for underpaying its fighters, forcing them to take up side hustles to make ends meet.

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“Some might consider a top-ranked fighter having to deliver Uber Eats to make ends meet a bit of a bad look for the organization employing her rather than a bicep emoji moment,” a user noted in their reply.

However, a closer look revealed a different story altogether. Ailin Perez wasn’t actually delivering food for Uber Eats.

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According to her Instagram profile, the image was from her recent post where the UFC star was taking a picture with an Uber Eats driver who was delivering food to her.

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“Photo in exchange for food,” Perez wrote in the caption of the image.

Despite a clear mistake this time, it is worth noting that there have been instances where UFC fighters have worked part-time with Uber Eats to support their careers. Most notably, former 125 lbs champ Alexandre Pantoja worked with the food delivery company while almost a champion.

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So, fans are not entirely wrong in assuming that Perez’s Uber Eats stint could point to a fighter pay issue. Moreover, the Argentinian also revealed that her OnlyFans income is more lucrative than her UFC fights.

Following her win over Joselyn Edwards, Ailin Perez revealed that she made $30,000 on OnlyFans, which is reportedly $6,000 more than what the UFC paid her for the fight. Still, the Argentine fighter loves fighting and remains steadfast about balancing both.

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“I take advantage of OnlyFans because that’s where I’m making my money,” Perez told MMA Fighting in a 2023 interview. “With the money I got from OnlyFans, I was able to buy a car. I’m in the UFC because I love to fight. This is the challenge that I’ve put forth for myself in my life, and I’m fighting in the UFC because I love it. But I’m making the money I have on OnlyFans.”

Despite the tilt of current arguments, the UFC has received some solid defense on fighter pay from one of its marquee champions.

Khamzat Chimaev defends UFC from Ronda Rousey’s fighters’ pay criticism

Ronda Rousey might have become a new voice for fighters and fans who want to see changes in the UFC’s fighter pay structure. But for Khamzat Chimaev, her criticism does not hold much weight. According to the reigning middleweight champion, the UFC played a major role in elevating her financially, far beyond what she earned as a judo champion.

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“There never would have been Ronda Rousey without the UFC,” Chimaev said in a YouTube video. “If they pay good or they don’t pay good, who cares. She was an Olympic champ, what did she make then?”

But that is not all. ‘Borz’ also called Rousey “ungrateful” when someone from behind the camera brought up her criticism of UFC fighter pay. Alongside the Chechen-Emirati star, former 135 lbs kingpin Sean O’Malley has also voiced his support for Dana White’s stance on fighter pay, calling out fighters asking for more money without adding value to the company.

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With prominent fighters on both sides of the issue, the debate over UFC pay remains as contentious as ever, leaving the promotion to grapple with a conflict that pits its champions against its critics.