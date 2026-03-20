UFC Star Speaks Out Against Iranian Wrestler’s Execution After Journalist Highlights His Previous Statement

This week, the Iranian government shocked the sports world by executing 19-year-old rising freestyle wrestler Saleh Mohammadi, a member of Iran’s national wrestling team. Additionally, authorities publicly hanged two others. They had participated in January’s anti-regime protests, and authorities accused them of killing police officers. The executions sent shockwaves through the combat sports community, while also drawing widespread condemnation worldwide, and have now even dragged a UFC fighter into the outcry.

With UFC stars largely remaining silent, Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad highlighted a UFC fighter’s voice to protest Saleh Mohammadi’s execution. On X, Iranian-origin CBS News contributor Masih Alinejad shared her protest against Iran’s regime and the Supreme Court’s sentence for the young wrestler. Specifically, she shared an old video of King Green from five years ago, when Iran executed wrestler Navid Afkari, which in turn prompted Green to finally speak out on the issue.

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UFC star condemns execution of Saleh Mohammadi

In that clip, during a press conference at UFC Vegas 110, King Green, who is also a wrestling coach, criticized the Iranian government’s actions while visibly emotional, calling them “f—ing terrible” and sad as he sobbed. More recently, Masih Alinejad used the clip to express her outrage over Saleh Mohammadi’s execution.

Furthermore, she urged Green to speak out on the “heartbreaking” matter again, and he finally did so on his Instagram story, where he posted the old video along with the caption already written on it.”

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“When they executed Navid Afkari, @bobbykinggreen was the only UFC fighter who publicly voiced his disgust at this demonic regime. Now, the Islamic regime has done it again by executing another talented wrestler, #saleh_mohammadi.”

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In addition, Dana White and the UFC also appear tagged in the clip.

Imago March 16, 2019 – London, United Kingdom – Leon Edwards beats Gunnar Nelson by decision during UFC Fight Night 147 at the London O2 Arena, Greenwich on Saturday 16th March 2019. UFC Fight Night 147.Saturday 16th March 2019 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAn230 20190316_zaa_n230_1375 Copyright: xMixNewsx

This time, however, King Bobby Green did not release any video or voice statement as he did previously when he called out Dana White. Back in 2020, even Donald Trump commented on the issue.

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This time, however, major figures in the U.S. largely ignored the matter, yet Bobby Green still made his stance clear. The 39-year-old, who actively coaches, cannot digest seeing a 19-year-old wrestler hanged to death.

Saleh Mohammadi may have been only 19, but at the cadet level, he had already made a significant mark, winning medals ranging from bronze to gold at national cadet-level championships since 2023. Similarly, around the world, like King Green, people express outrage over his execution, which they consider to have taken place without a “fair trial” and without credible evidence.

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The recent execution of this young wrestler could push Iran to take a stronger stance on the international stage, especially amid ongoing tensions with the U.S. More importantly, Saleh Mohammadi’s death has drawn attention from Olympic stars around the world.

Olympic community condemns Iran over Iranian wrestler’s execution

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Iran has long stood as a powerhouse in wrestling, producing elite athletes alongside nations like the United States and Russia. However, the world will now never see the full potential of Saleh Mohammadi, a rising talent who had already started making waves on the regional circuit.

This week, authorities marked a turning point when, on Thursday morning local time in Qom province, the Supreme Court upheld his death sentence. As a result, the decision left the sports world in mourning and quickly sent shockwaves across the global wrestling community, including in the United States.

Olympic gold medalist Brandon Slay also shared his reaction and sent a message to Saleh Mohammadi’s family.

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“As someone who has traveled to Iran for wrestling twice and welcomed Iranian athletes into our country, I’ve seen firsthand the dignity and heart of the Iranian people. That’s why it’s so heartbreaking to witness a terror regime execute a teenage wrestler,” Slay told Fox News Digital.

“My prayers are with Saleh Mohammadi’s family and all who are suffering. In the face of such oppression, I hold to the hope of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. It is the only light that overcomes darkness and only truth that proclaims justice and mercy will one day prevail.”

In addition, other Olympic figures, including Tyler Clary, Kaillie Humphries, and Eli Bremer, also condemned the execution and expressed their support for Saleh Mohammadi’s family.

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Meanwhile, as reactions continue to pour in from around the world, more voices are expected to speak out on Saleh Mohammadi’s execution. Stay tuned for further updates.