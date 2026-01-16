UFC Star Targeted in Armed Ambush as He Barely Escapes Terrifying Attack With Family in Car

MMA fighters often put their lives on the line when they enter the Octagon. However, for UFC flyweight Jafel Filho, the threat extended beyond the Octagon recently when he became a victim of a scary incident in his native Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The ‘Pastor’ was returning home from church when an unknown car cut in front of him. Suddenly, three men jumped out of the car with firearms, prompting Filho to escape the area in whichever way possible. Since the incident, he has shared the ordeal with his followers on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jafel Filho relives horrifying incident

“Yesterday, around 11 p.m., Jesus protected us from the hands of evil,” he captioned the post, alongside images of the cars he, his wife, and children were traveling in. “We were coming back from a session at a church in Santa Cruz and were driving along Avenida Brasil when I noticed a car speeding up and following us. At first, I thought it was just someone wanting to pass, so I stayed calm and kept going.”

“When we reached the downhill section of a bridge, I gave way, but the car cut in front of us and blocked us, and three criminals got out wearing hoods and carrying guns, running toward us,” he added. Thankfully, Filho had already recognized what was about to happen, and his only thought was to protect his two children, Isaac and Alline. He shouted for both of his children to duck down as he maneuvered to get out of the area.

Notably, Filho and his children were in the same car, but his wife was in a different one. “I reversed and managed to accelerate and escape. My wife’s car was right behind us, with a friend who was with us, and in the middle of the escape, we crashed into each other,” he added in the post. He thanked Jesus for their escape from the ordeal.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jafel Cavalcante (@jafelfilho_ufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

“Jesus frustrated the enemy’s plans against our lives. We are alive because He protected us,” he concluded the post. He later shared the ordeal in an interview, recalling how his family was feeling at that dire moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Filho didn’t know whether they wanted the cars or them

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the Nova Uniao team member explained what the emotions were like inside the cars during the incident. “Brother, it was a huge scare,” Filho told MMA Fighting on Thursday. “My wife’s desperation and my son screaming inside the car, we didn’t know whether they were trying to take the car or kidnap us.”

“But Jesus protected us. I managed to stay calm and get away from the area,” he added. The Brazilian has been fighting in the UFC since March 2023, when he dropped a submission loss to Muhammad Mokaev. He has since fought four times, securing three wins and one loss. His last fight came in October 2025 against Clayton Carpenter in Rio de Janeiro.

ADVERTISEMENT

A small misstep could have had dire consequences for Jafel Filho. Thankfully, that wasn’t the case. What did you make of the life scare?