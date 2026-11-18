Tommy McMillen’s latest night out could have ended with his UFC career—or his life. Last week, the undefeated featherweight was found completely unresponsive inside a nightclub bathroom in Scottsdale, Arizona, after a suspected drug overdose. According to him, he needed two doses of Narcan to be revived and remained unconscious for hours before finally waking up around 5 a.m. And the scariest part? The 28-year-old barely remembers any of it.

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Speaking to Joe Rogan, the rising UFC prospect admitted that he had several substances with him that night and believes mixing them, or possibly taking something from a bad batch, caused his body to shut down.

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“I had a few different substances on me and maybe just mixed the wrong kind of substances, or maybe had a little bit of a bad batch of something,” McMillen said on The JRE MMA Show. “And yeah, I guess my body kind of gave out, and I started to almost choke; stuff was coming out of my mouth, I was almost choking on it, and I was unresponsive.”

For a fighter who had been rapidly building momentum inside the Octagon, the situation was a terrifying reminder of just how quickly everything he had worked for could have disappeared.

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Tommy McMillen’s memory of the night is basically a blank slate.

The 28-year-old said he doesn’t even remember making it to Cake nightclub in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he was reportedly found completely unresponsive on November 12.

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Zuma September 12, 2026, Glendale, Arizona, United States: TOMMY MCMILLEN and MARWAN RAHIKI fight in their 3-round Featherweight bout at Noche UFC at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. Glendale United States – ZUMAs346 20260912_zsp_s346_229 Copyright: xAlejandroxSalazarx

“I don’t remember any of this. I don’t remember getting to the club that night,” McMillen said. “And then I guess they gave me a couple, two Narcan or something like that, take me to the hospital, gave me an IV and stuff.”

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‘Gun’ eventually regained consciousness several hours later. According to the fighter, the incident took place around 11 p.m. or midnight; but he did not awake until about five o’clock the next morning. In total, he was unconscious for roughly six or seven hours.

The situation could have ended much worse if first responders had not reached McMillen in time. The 28-year-old was fortunate to recover, but the incident has understandably raised concerns, particularly given his reputation for partying after fights and the risks involved with mixing different substances.

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The 28-year-old has also acknowledged that his judgment can become increasingly impaired as he gets intoxicated. That makes the incident even more concerning for a fighter whose career has been moving in the opposite direction.

Inside the Octagon, Tommy McMillen has quickly established himself as one of the UFC’s most promising young featherweights. He is 12-0 in MMA, 3-0 in the UFC, and has earned three performance bonuses totaling $300,000. His rapid rise has been hard to ignore, but this latest incident has put a very different spotlight on the undefeated fighter.

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The seriousness of the UFC featherweight’s ordeal also brings to mind fighters who did not get the same second chance. UFC middleweight Josh Samman died at just 28, the same age as Tommy McMillen, back in 2016. He was found unresponsive in his Hollywood, Florida, apartment alongside his roommate and MMA announcer Troy Kirkingburg.

Samman spent nearly a week in a coma before passing away on October 5, 2016, with the medical examiner later ruling his death a probable drug overdose.

Tommy McMillen says he is not ready to stop partying

For McMillen, the incident may have been a wake-up call, but it clearly has not changed his outlook on partying completely. He understands why people want the scare to force him to change his ways, but the undefeated fighter made it clear that he is not planning to suddenly walk away from that lifestyle.

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“For sure, it’s a tough situation,” he continued. “Because in my head, everyone’s like, ‘I hope it’s a wake-up call for the kid,’ and I think it’s a wake-up call in certain kinds of ways.

“But it’s not like—I think one thing people have a misconception on is they think I’m partying more than I ever have or something. But that’s not even close to true at all. So it’s like, maybe just, it’s a wake-up call, but I don’t know if I’m gonna f—– stop partying cold turkey and become a f—– — what do you guys want me to do?”

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The 28-year-old’s comments show that he understands just how serious the situation was, but completely giving up his party lifestyle is clearly not something he sees as the answer right now. That is despite the fact that even his UFC boss, Dana White, wants to see some changes after the frightening incident.

White also weighed in on what happened, making it clear that he was far from comfortable with the situation. The UFC CEO was particularly stunned to learn that McMillen was already back in the gym just days after the incident, something he felt was both impressive and concerning given what had just happened.

“Yeah, it’s (expletive) horrible,” White said when asked about the situation.

And when asked about ‘Gun’ already training again, the head honcho did not hide his disbelief.

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“Which is crazy, incredible, that’s insane. Hopefully, that was a huge wake-up call for him,” he added.

Even Joe Rogan felt compelled to warn ‘Gun’ about the risks that comes with his lifestyle.

“Stay off the f—– pills, man. You got you got to keep away from pills cuz even if they’re real, you just regular Oxycontton, Oxycodone, regular ones will f— your life up forever,” Rogan warned. “But the ones that you’re getting that aren’t real, the cartel ones with fentanyl in them. They’re so dangerous, man.

“It’s such a risk because you’re risking dying and the amount of fentanyl it takes to kill you is so little.”

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His refusal to change raises questions about whether he has truly learned from the overdose. There had been talk of the UFC featherweight potentially fighting again before the end of the year, but after an incident this serious, rushing back into competition may no longer be the priority.

The 28-year-old has already shown that he has the talent to become one of the UFC’s most exciting young fighters. But right now, taking a step back, recovering properly and figuring out how to avoid another situation like this may matter far more than getting back into the Octagon as quickly as possible.

If that means waiting until 2027, it could be the smartest move for both his health and the career he has worked so hard to build.