UFC Star Who Surprised Islam Makhachev With His Diet Gets Reality Check on Dana White’s Promise

Last year, Dana White promised something special for 2025 that would “drive everyone crazy.” Around the same time, he also assured fans he was “100 percent confident” that UFC megastar Conor McGregor would return next year. Now, with just days left before 2025 comes to a close, McGregor’s return seems far from certain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Meanwhile, the UFC is now on a six-week break, making a comeback this year impossible. Instead, McGregor has shown interest in the proposed UFC White House event scheduled for June 14, 2026. As a result, Dana White’s earlier promise did not materialize. Recently, another Dana White promise has resurfaced, this time involving UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates.

“I think the last time I was at the check-weight against Leon [Edwards], I asked Dana White, see, if I knock him out in the first round, the title shot’s mine. And he said, ‘Yeah, yeah, you know.’” Prates recently shared the story on the Vechter Bazen YouTube channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Carlos Prates fought at UFC 322 inside Madison Square Garden against former champion Leon Edwards. In the fight, ‘The Nightmare’ stole the spotlight by delivering one of the night’s standout performances, knocking out his opponent in the second round and taking home bonus. Interestingly, Islam Makhachev drew even more attention when he reacted to Prates’ smoking habit.

But, when it comes to UFC CEO Dana White, it sometimes feels like promises are meant to be broken. Under White’s leadership, the UFC overcame tough periods, crossed major hurdles, and grew into a billion-dollar promotion. Yet, fans have often questioned the organization’s credibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White’s credibility comes under scrutiny from fans

The UFC welterweight division is undergoing major shifts. Islam Makhachev’s arrival has reshaped the landscape and changed the title picture. Rising stars like Ian Garry, Michael Morales, and Sean Brady are now in contention, with Ian Garry holding strong chances for a title shot according to the current rankings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

At UFC 322, Sean Brady faced Michael Morales in a welterweight clash. At that time, Dana White said the winner would next face Islam Makhachev. A fan highlighted this, “Dana also said winner of Brady Morales gets the title shot lol and then it was Garry and now Usman.”

However, despite White’s words, the situation shifted. Rank 8 Kamaru Usman’s chances for a title shot rose, as Makhachev also wanted that fight. Their shared manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has actively worked to secure the matchup. Dana White has promised many things to fighters.

For example, he told Dricus Du Plessis that a UFC Africa event would follow if he defeated Israel Adesanya. Du Plessis delivered last year, yet the UFC Africa event never happened. A fan criticized White’s credibility, “Dana’s word means nothing. Yair’s entitled a*s had the right idea by making Hunter promise him a title shot it almost worked but he got injured.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, fans are calling for Carlos Prates to earn a title shot against Islam Makhachev. One fan asked, “How can you deny him after such a performance?” The Brazilian has demonstrated remarkable striking skills inside the Octagon, keeping fights standing and exciting. In fact, he finished 78% of his UFC fights by knockout. Naturally, fans want to see Makhachev vs Prates for the welterweight title.

A fan reflected this sentiment, “Hopefully. Literally nobody wants to see Usman vs Islam.” From the fans’ perspective, both Makhachev and Usman’s fights rely heavily on wrestling, which many find uninteresting. Most fights end by submission or decision, prompting criticism that Dana White and the UFC make the division feel “boring.”

Highlights from UFC 319, like Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus Du Plessis, reinforced this view. A fan advocating for Carlos Prates’ title shot said, “We will KO Islam.” Still, some fans remain realistic. One commented, “Even if you get a title shot you aren’t gonna beat Islam or anybody else.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Islam Makhachev now reached a new milestone. He surpassed his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov and became a two-division champion at UFC 322. The Russian star claimed the belt as the 11th fighter in UFC history to hold titles in two divisions. Makhachev remains undefeated over the past decade.

At UFC 322, he dominated Jack Della Maddalena, who is larger, further cementing his dominance in the welterweight division. Do you think Islam Makhachev can survive a future showdown against Carlos Prates in the Octagon? Share your thoughts in the comments below.