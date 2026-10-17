UFC Star With $600K Debt Has Range Rover Broken Into, Laptop Stolen in Broad Daylight

Sean Sharaf just bagged a career-changing UFC win, but apparently, life had other plans. The heavyweight had his Range Rover broken into, with the thief walking away with his laptop while leaving his supplements behind. ‘The Smoke’ revealed the whole thing in a video thanking Effortless Motors for getting his ride fixed quickly, though he couldn’t resist taking a sarcastic shot at the burglar.

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“They broke into the whip yesterday. They stole my laptop. Left my supplements. Very kind of you,” he said in a video he uploaded on his Instagram story.

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The timing makes the whole thing even rougher for the 33-year-old. Sean Sharaf recently scored a massive victory over Gable Steveson at UFC 331 and took home a $100,000 bonus after UFC CEO Dana White revealed that the heavyweight was sitting on nearly $600,000 in debt. Just when things seemed to be looking up, he’s now dealing with a break-in on top of everything else.

Imago September 19, 2026, Los Angeles, California, USA: SEAN SHARAF defeated GABLE STEVESON by KO left hand at 0:12 of Round 1 during UFC 331 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Los Angeles USA – ZUMAo117 20260919_zsp_o117_036 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

Sharaf’s UFC 331 win was brilliant, to say the least. The 33-year-old needed just 12 seconds to knock out Gable Steveson, flipping a potential career disaster into one of the biggest paydays of his life.He had entered the fight on a two-fight losing streak in the UFC and was a massive betting underdog against the former Olympic wrestling champion.

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Things were already personal between the two after ‘The Smoke’ dragged Steveson’s controversial 2019 assault case into the spotlight during fight week.

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After the knockout, Dana White revealed just how badly Sean Sharaf needed the money. The heavyweight received a $50,000 ‘MobLand’ bonus tied to the new season of the Paramount+ series, and the UFC CEO decided to match it with another $50,000 of his own. That brought Sharaf’s total bonus haul to $100,000 — a massive boost for a fighter reportedly carrying nearly $600,000 in debt.

But Sean Sharaf’s money troubles didn’t start with the UFC. In fact, the heavyweight was taking some pretty wild risks long before he landed his contract. A little over two years ago, he moved to Las Vegas without a UFC deal, hoping to get noticed and earn his shot.

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During his first week in the city, he even sparred with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou, who was preparing for his boxing match against Anthony Joshua. ‘The Smoke’ also spent time driving around the UFC Performance Institute and hanging out behind the Apex, desperately trying to find a way onto the roster.

Unfortunately, chasing the UFC dream came with some seriously expensive mistakes. The 33-year-old admitted to making “a lot of very crazy financial decisions”, including buying a $120,000 TRX truck he couldn’t afford. Gambling only made things worse as he tried to get Dana White’s attention.

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“But I also gambled a lot of money when I first moved to Vegas,” he said. “I was trying to meet Dana. I swear to God. So I moved out to Vegas a little over two years ago.

“I wasn’t signed, and it was just—I was like, bro, I need to be out there. I need to get signed.”

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Eventually, things got so bad that Sean Sharaf struggled to afford his own fight camps. He took an advance on his fight purse from his management team and borrowed money from his mother, the very person he was supposed to be supporting.

Ahead of UFC 331, his situation hit rock bottom. The heavyweight was sleeping on a floor mat inside his gym and even told former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland that he planned to head to Walmart for a cheap air mattress.

Now, after flattening Gable Steveson in just 12 seconds, ‘The Smoke’ has suddenly become one of the UFC’s most talked-about heavyweights. Naturally, fans are eager to see who the promotion lines up for him next.

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For now, the heavyweight seemed ready to step away from the noise for a bit. As per the UFC, he’s talked about heading to the mountains with his dog, getting some time to himself, and catching his breath before diving back into the spotlight.

Unfortunately, the Range Rover break-in has thrown another headache his way just as things were beginning to turn around. The $100,000 bonus was a much-needed financial lifeline, but with his laptop stolen and his vehicle broken into, Sean Sharaf’s troubles outside the Octagon clearly aren’t over just yet.

2026 has been a rough year for UFC fighters’ possessions

And Sean Sharaf isn’t the only UFC fighter who’s had a seriously bad run with thieves lately. Several big names have reported losing valuables in 2026, with some getting hit at absolutely brutal times in their careers.

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Marlon Vera, for example, revealed last month that his California home had been robbed the night before his 2024 bantamweight title fight against Sean O’Malley in Miami. Vera’s wife initially thought a power cut was behind the issue, only for police to inform the fighter the next morning that someone had broken into their home.

Talk about terrible timing. The 33-year-old was just hours away from one of the biggest fights of his career when he learned that his watch collection, reportedly worth around $200,000, was gone. Someone even provided information about a possible suspect, but police never caught the culprit.

Marlon Vera also suspected the break-in could have been an inside job, or at least carried out by someone familiar with him. According to the fighter, the intruder went straight for the watches without turning the rest of the house upside down and was gone within five minutes. That’s a pretty suspiciously quick getaway.

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Islam Makhachev also had his own travel nightmare in April 2026 while passing through northern Italy. The UFC welterweight champion had his suitcase stolen, although his passport was eventually tracked down and returned. The real heartbreak, though? A pair of custom football boots gifted to him by Napoli superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was among the missing items.

Then there’s King Green, who revealed in May that he’d lost around $300,000 worth of jewellery. Speaking at the UFC 328 media day, the veteran fighter made it clear that the incident had hit him hard, especially with other personal struggles already weighing on him.

Now, Sean Sharaf has joined that unfortunate club after someone broke into his Range Rover and walked away with his laptop. The 33-year-old’s 12-second knockout of Gable Steveson has given him a fresh start and some much-needed cash, but these incidents show that even a huge UFC payday doesn’t mean life outside the cage suddenly gets any easier.