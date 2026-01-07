UFC Targets Veteran vs Rising Contender Clash as Houston Card Takes Shape

UFC Houston is turning out to be a pretty great night for action lovers. The card, headlined by Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez, has now received another great fight on the undercard. The event is scheduled to unfold on February 21 at the Toyota Center, live on Paramount+. But who’s the addition?

According to several reports, No. 14-ranked Dan Ige is set to meet Melquizael Costa for a featherweight fight. Ige has been a common face on the UFC’s featherweight rankings for some years, but his 2025 campaign hasn’t exactly been fruitful for him, as he went 1-1.

He dropped a decision loss to Patricio Pitbull in July, but had managed to pull off a 3rd round knockout win over Sean Woodson in April. 2024 wasn’t friendly to Ige either. While Ige won first-round knockouts against Andre Fili, Diego Lopes, and Lerone Murphy handed the 34-year-old two devastating losses.

Melquizael Costa, on the other hand, has had a pretty good 2025, extending his win streak to five. He collected four wins against the likes of Andre Fili, Christian Rodriguez, Julian Erosa, and Morgan Charrière. While he is yet to make it on UFC’s featherweight rankings, a win in the upcoming fight will do exactly that.

Regardless, this featherweight matchup isn’t the only addition UFC Houston has received.

UFC Houston welcomes an adopted homecoming fight

Undefeated lightweight Yadier del Valle is set to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 267, with both fighters confirming the matchup on Instagram. While not a Houston native, del Valle has become an adopted son of the city through his training ties.

He sharpens his skills under respected coach Bob Perez at Mainstreet Boxing and Muay Thai, the same gym that houses heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis. Del Valle has quickly turned heads in the promotion, submitting both Connor Matthews and Isaac Dulgarian in dominant, fast-paced performances that showcased his composure and finishing ability.

Jordan Leavitt, meanwhile, is a fighter known for his slick grappling and colorful personality. Six of Leavitt’s eight UFC bouts have ended inside the distance, including a quick submission win over Kurt Holobaugh in May, setting the stage for an intriguing stylistic clash in Houston.

Here’s the full code:

Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez

Ante Delija vs. Serghei Spivac

Alibi Idiris vs. Ode Osbourne

Michel Pereira vs. Zach Reese

Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule

Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jacobe Smith

Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt

That being said, UFC Houston appears to be shaping up pretty decently. Will you tune in?