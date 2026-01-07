brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/UFC

UFC Targets Veteran vs Rising Contender Clash as Houston Card Takes Shape

BySudeep Sinha

Jan 7, 2026 | 7:39 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/UFC

UFC Targets Veteran vs Rising Contender Clash as Houston Card Takes Shape

BySudeep Sinha

Jan 7, 2026 | 7:39 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image
feature-image

UFC Houston is turning out to be a pretty great night for action lovers. The card, headlined by Sean Strickland and Anthony Hernandez, has now received another great fight on the undercard. The event is scheduled to unfold on February 21 at the Toyota Center, live on Paramount+. But who’s the addition? 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to several reports, No. 14-ranked Dan Ige is set to meet Melquizael Costa for a featherweight fight. Ige has been a common face on the UFC’s featherweight rankings for some years, but his 2025 campaign hasn’t exactly been fruitful for him, as he went 1-1.

He dropped a decision loss to Patricio Pitbull in July, but had managed to pull off a 3rd round knockout win over Sean Woodson in April. 2024 wasn’t friendly to Ige either. While Ige won first-round knockouts against Andre Fili, Diego Lopes, and Lerone Murphy handed the 34-year-old two devastating losses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expand Post

Melquizael Costa, on the other hand, has had a pretty good 2025, extending his win streak to five. He collected four wins against the likes of Andre Fili, Christian Rodriguez, Julian Erosa, and Morgan Charrière. While he is yet to make it on UFC’s featherweight rankings, a win in the upcoming fight will do exactly that. 

Regardless, this featherweight matchup isn’t the only addition UFC Houston has received.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC Houston welcomes an adopted homecoming fight

Undefeated lightweight Yadier del Valle is set to face Jordan Leavitt at UFC Fight Night 267, with both fighters confirming the matchup on Instagram. While not a Houston native, del Valle has become an adopted son of the city through his training ties. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports

Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

He sharpens his skills under respected coach Bob Perez at Mainstreet Boxing and Muay Thai, the same gym that houses heavyweight knockout artist Derrick Lewis. Del Valle has quickly turned heads in the promotion, submitting both Connor Matthews and Isaac Dulgarian in dominant, fast-paced performances that showcased his composure and finishing ability.

Jordan Leavitt, meanwhile, is a fighter known for his slick grappling and colorful personality. Six of Leavitt’s eight UFC bouts have ended inside the distance, including a quick submission win over Kurt Holobaugh in May, setting the stage for an intriguing stylistic clash in Houston.

Top Stories

Arman Tsarukyan Back in Play as Justin Gaethje Staph Infection Rumors Causes Fan Panic Before Paddy Pimblett Fight

Conor McGregor Gives Floyd Mayweather Two Options to Fulfill MMA Rematch Promise

Justin Gaethje Addresses UFC 324 Cancellation Concerns Over Staph Infection

Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier 3 Announced in a Surprising Move by UFC Legends

Michael Morales Slams ‘Injustice’ After Losing Undefeated Record Without Fighting

Here’s the full code: 

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Sean Strickland vs. Anthony Hernandez
  • Ante Delija vs. Serghei Spivac
  • Alibi Idiris vs. Ode Osbourne
  • Michel Pereira vs. Zach Reese
  • Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule
  • Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jacobe Smith
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt

That being said, UFC Houston appears to be shaping up pretty decently. Will you tune in?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2026 | All Rights Reserved