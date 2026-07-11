UFC 329 Payouts: How Much Will Conor McGregor, Max Holloway, Paddy Pimblett, and Others Earn?

Conor McGregor’s return makes UFC 329 one of the biggest financial events of the year. The Irish superstar faces Max Holloway in a highly anticipated rematch at T-Mobile Arena, with both fighters expected to earn career-defining paydays. While the UFC does not publicly disclose fighter purses, previous reports, contract details, and industry estimates provide a clear picture of the potential earnings. Paddy Pimblett, Benoit Saint-Denis, and other featured fighters are also set to benefit from the massive spotlight surrounding the card.

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Conor McGregor and Max Holloway’s projected UFC 329 earnings

Conor McGregor’s comeback naturally dominates the financial conversation heading into UFC 329. According to veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the Irishman is expected to earn a base purse of at least $15 million before promotional payments, bonuses, or other contractual incentives.

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That figure aligns with his previously reported earnings, as Forbes estimated he made around $33 million for his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in 2021 after reportedly earning approximately $22 million in their rematch six months earlier. Although the UFC no longer publicly details pay-per-view revenue arrangements, McGregor’s drawing power makes another massive payday almost inevitable.

Standing opposite him is Max Holloway, who is also expected to enjoy one of the biggest paydays of his career. Reports suggest the former featherweight champion could earn around $3 million for the rematch, placing him among the UFC’s highest-paid active fighters.

MARCA previously reported that Holloway received nearly $2 million against Ilia Topuria before reportedly earning close to $4 million, including commercial incentives, for his fight against Charles Oliveira. Sharing the spotlight with McGregor during International Fight Week only strengthens the expectation of another multi-million-dollar purse.

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Imago Credits: IMAGO

Paddy Pimblett, Benoit Saint-Denis, and other notable UFC 329 payouts

The lightweight co-main event also carries significant financial value. Paddy Pimblett has steadily become one of the UFC’s biggest commercial attractions outside championship fights. According to GIVEMESPORT, the Liverpool native earned more than $1.5 million during his interim lightweight title bout against Justin Gaethje.

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The same report estimated he made around $556,000 against Michael Chandler. Since UFC 329 is a non-title contest, Pimblett is expected to earn somewhere around that previous figure, although a larger payday remains possible considering his continued rise in popularity.

Benoit Saint-Denis is also expected to receive another salary increase after climbing the lightweight rankings. GIVEMESPORT reported that the French contender earned approximately $286,000 for his victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 325, while earlier reports placed his UFC 315 earnings at around $400,000 against Kyle Prepolec. Fighting on one of the UFC’s biggest annual cards could push his purse closer to those higher reported figures.

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Beyond the co-main event, no reliable payout estimates have been reported for the remaining fighters scheduled to compete at UFC 329. As always, the UFC does not officially disclose fighter purses, meaning final earnings will remain unknown unless individual athletes or credible reports reveal them after the event.