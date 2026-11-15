UFC 334: Veteran Knocked Out in Round 1 by Opponent Who Missed Weight by 4.2 Lbs

Jim Miller has spent nearly two decades proving that he belongs among the UFC’s toughest competitors. But at 43, the longtime veteran might be approaching a crossroads in his legendary fighting career.

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Miller’s latest appearance at UFC 334 ended in heartbreaking fashion, as 32-year-old Terrance McKinney needed just 1:53 to secure a first-round TKO against him at Madison Square Garden. As seen in a clip of the knockout shared by FightLuck on X, McKinney landed a heavy left hand that sent Miller crashing to the canvas. He then followed up with a series of ground strikes until referee Keith Peterson stepped in to stop the fight at the 1:53 mark.

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Before losing via TKO to McKinney, Miller had actually gone nearly eight years without suffering a stoppage defeat. Across his 17 fights between December 2018 and November 2026, the veteran lost five times, with every one of those defeats coming by unanimous decision. Also, prior to McKinney, the last fighter to finish Miller was Charles Oliveira, who submitted him via rear-naked choke at 1:15 of the first round at UFC on FOX 31 on December 15, 2018.

However, there was already considerable controversy surrounding McKinney before the fight. During Friday’s official weigh-ins, the 32-year-old tipped the scales at 160.2 pounds, coming in 4.2 pounds over the 156-pound non-title lightweight limit. Miller, on the other hand, successfully made championship-eligible weight at 155.6 pounds.

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Despite the substantial weight discrepancy, the 43-year-old Miller agreed to keep the fight intact and accepted the bout at a catchweight. As a penalty for missing weight, McKinney forfeited 30 percent of his fight purse directly to Miller.

Following the weigh-in, McKinney issued a public apology on social media, noting that it was the first time he had ever missed weight in his career. He also thanked Miller for allowing the fight to proceed so he could fulfill his dream of competing at Madison Square Garden. Additionally, McKinney officially announced that he was leaving the 155-pound lightweight division to move up to welterweight (170 pounds).

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McKinney’s weight miss, however, did not sit well with Irish superstar Conor McGregor, who publicly called out the American for his conduct ahead of the fight. The former two-division champion even went as far as calling McKinney “scum” for missing weight against a respected UFC veteran. However, that was not the only thing that left McGregor frustrated about the outcome of the contest.

Conor McGregor’s Frustration Boils Over After Terrance McKinney Ruins His $6 Million UFC 334 Dream

As it turns out, Conor McGregor’s anger over Terrance McKinney missing weight was not just about his perceived lack of professionalism or the treatment of a longtime UFC veteran. Prior to the event, the former two-division champion had also placed a $200,000 three-leg parlay on UFC 334 upsets, including a Jim Miller victory, that stood to pay out roughly $6 million. Unfortunately for McGregor, McKinney’s quick stoppage immediately busted the ticket, sending his potential multimillion-dollar payout up in smoke.

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Following the stoppage, McGregor vented his frustration across a series of posts on X. While praising Miller’s career, the Irishman did not hold back when blasting McKinney’s professionalism over his failure to make weight.

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“Terrible behaviour to miss weight like that against a legend. Scum in fact. UAE jail throw away the key type s—,” he wrote.

Reacting to his failed wager, McGregor was equally frustrated but expressed confidence that he would eventually recover the money he had lost.

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“Damn,” he wrote. “I’ll get that money back and karma will get fat t*ts. Fact,” he added.

Amid his series of angry posts, however, McGregor made sure to acknowledge the legendary career Miller has built inside the UFC, offering the veteran some words of appreciation despite the disappointing result.

“Awesome career Jim! Bravo,” he wrote.

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Interestingly, Miller had previously confirmed that he planned to retire after reaching 50 UFC fights. His bout against Terrance McKinney at UFC 334 marked his 48th appearance inside the Octagon, leaving him with just two fights remaining on his personal countdown. Despite the latest defeat, Miller still holds the all-time UFC records for most fights (48) and most wins (28).