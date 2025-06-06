UFC 316: Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix Prediction, Height, Walkaround Weight, Reach & Stat Comparison

If you believe UFC 316 is all about the headline clash between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley, or the co-main event featuring Julianna Peña vs. Kayla Harrison, you’re missing a crucial piece of the action. The main card packs even more heat with a high-stakes bantamweight showdown: No. 10-ranked contender Mario Bautista (15-2) aims to extend his impressive win streak to eight as he takes on former Bellator champion Patchy Mix (20-1) in his UFC debut on June 7 at Newark’s Prudential Center.

Don’t let Patchy Mix’s lack of UFC bouts mislead you—he’s anything but inexperienced. With just one career loss, ‘No Love’ has dominated across top-tier American MMA promotions and enters the UFC with serious momentum. A dynamic finisher and submission artist, he’s ready to prove he belongs on the sport’s biggest stage. Standing in his way is Bautista, a proven UFC veteran with 11 fights under his belt and a style built around relentless pressure and well-rounded skills.

The shared age, strong grappling backgrounds, and renowned toughness of both fighters make this one of the card’s most intriguing matchups. So, who has the edge? To find out, we’ll break down their key stats—height, reach, walk-around weight, and more—to see who may hold the upper hand in this razor-close bout. Let’s dive in.

Mario Bautista vs. Patchy Mix stats and walkaround weight

Mario Bautista’s UFC journey began in 2019 after he racked up six straight wins on the regional circuit, earning his spot in the world’s premier MMA promotion. However, his Octagon debut was a tough test after bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen submitted him. That early setback, though, proved to be a turning point. The Arizonian rebounded with a pair of solid wins. After one more loss, he turned the tide completely and hasn’t looked back since. He now rides a dominant seven-fight win streak and is climbing steadily in the bantamweight rankings.

Throughout his career, Mario Bautista has demonstrated a well-rounded skill set. Roughly 40% of his victories have come via submission, another 40% by decision, and 20% by knockout. However, it’s worth noting that half of his career losses have come by knockout—raising questions about his ability to absorb power shots from elite-level opponents. On the other side of the cage stands Patchy Mix, a submission specialist who’s finishing rate speaks for itself.

A whopping 65% of his career wins have come via submission. Though he’s new to the UFC, ‘No Love’ is no stranger to high-stakes competition, having built a stellar record across several top-tier promotions.

Physically, Patchy Mix holds some clear advantages. He boasts a 71-inch reach—two inches longer than Mario Bautista’s—and stands slightly taller at 5’11” to Bautista’s 5’9”. These dimensions could play a key role in striking exchanges and defensive grappling. As for walk-around weight, there’s no confirmed data available for either fighter. But based on ‘No Love’s broader frame and size, he likely cuts from a heavier walk-around weight, which could translate to additional strength during clinch and ground exchanges.

Bautista vs. Mix breakdown and prediction

In the highly anticipated matchup, Patchy Mix may be making his Octagon debut at UFC 316, but he’s already captured the attention of fans as the clear favorite. Opposite him, Mario Bautista steps in as a slight underdog—largely due to ‘No Love’s impressive resume as a champion outside the UFC. With dominant performances across major promotions, the former Bellator champ brings not just hype, but high expectations. When it comes to predictions, the edge leans toward Mix, especially given his elite grappling credentials.

With roughly half of his victories coming by submission, his ground game is a major threat. That, combined with the urgency and pressure of his first UFC appearance, makes this a pivotal moment in Patchy Mix’s career—one he’s unlikely to take lightly. Still, counting out Mario Bautista would be a mistake. He’s no stranger to submissions himself and has proven to be a dangerous finisher. However, against a grappler as decorated and dynamic as Mix, the Arizonian could find himself overwhelmed—particularly given the struggles he showed against Cory Sandhagen’s grappling in his UFC debut.

Factoring in the physical advantages, statistical edge, and recent performances, Patchy Mix appears well-positioned to make a successful octagon debut at UFC 316. But in the unpredictable world of MMA, nothing is guaranteed until the cage door locks. The verdict awaits this weekend—stay tuned.