UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley Prediction, Height, Walkaround Weight, Reach & Stat Comparison

With the final pay-per-view of spring wrapped up in Las Vegas, the arrival of June signals more than just the start of summer in America—it marks the beginning of a scorching season for MMA fans. And the real heat? It’s just a few days away, as UFC 316 approaches. After a year-long hiatus, the UFC makes its return to Newark. Headlining the card is a much-anticipated rematch between reigning 135lbs champion Merab Dvalishvili and the former champion Sean O’Malley.

The American standout, defending his title for the second time, is out for redemption against the man who handed him a crushing defeat in their last clash at The Sphere—a bout ‘The Machine’ controlled with a dominant decision win. But this time, the narrative is different. O’Malley returns with renewed focus and precision, claiming he’s operating at “70% more efficiency” and ready to turn this into a career-defining moment.

For him, this isn’t just a title defense—it’s do or die. Across the Octagon, Merab Dvalishvili remains an imposing force—undefeated in recent outings and climbing ever higher in the bantamweight ranks. With both men at their physical and mental peak, UFC 316 is shaping up to be a true clash of titans. Before the fists fly, let’s break down the headliner and dive into the key physical stats, reach, and strategic advantages each fighter brings to this explosive showdown.

UFC 316: Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O’Malley stats & walkaround weight

Merab Dvalishvili enters UFC 316 riding high off a statement win over Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311 earlier this year. The Georgian machine didn’t just beat the Dagestani phenom—he dominated him. In doing so, ‘The Machine’ snapped Nurmagomedov’s 18-fight unbeaten streak and handed the famed ‘Nurmagomedov’ trio their first professional blemish, pushing their combined record to 63-1. That performance further extended the Georgian’s own incredible run.

Now on a 12-fight win streak, he hasn’t tasted defeat since late 2018. Along the way, he’s taken out some of the bantamweight division’s toughest names—including a pivotal win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 306, where he convincingly handed the flamboyant striker a rare loss. Statistically, the tale of the tape paints an intriguing picture. ‘Suga’ holds clear advantages in height and reach—standing at 5’11” with a 72-inch reach, compared to Merab Dvalishvili’s 5’6″ frame and 68-inch reach.

On paper, this favors Sean O’Malley’s striking game, which is already impressive thanks to his volume, precision, and timing. He lands more strikes per minute and with better accuracy than most in the division. However, one doesn’t win fights on paper—and Merab Dvalishvili’s grappling credentials tell a very different story. With an average of 5.89 takedowns per 15 minutes, ‘The Machine’ overwhelms his opponents through relentless pressure.

As a result, it’s this grappling edge that has many fans—and oddsmakers—leaning toward Merab Dvalishvili once again. When it comes to walk-around weight, the Georgian standout typically hovers around 159 lbs—a number that went viral when his close friend Aljamain Sterling was checking his own weight for UFC 300, and Dvalishvili playfully stepped on the scale. On the other hand, ‘Suga’ walks around at approximately 157 lbs.

Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley breakdown and prediction

“Superman.” “F***ing animal.” “Terrestrial being.” These are just a few of the labels Merab Dvalishvili has picked up recently—from UFC commentator Joe Rogan to NCAA wrestling sensation Gable Steveson. The praise is loud, and for good reason. They’ve witnessed ‘The Machine’s dominance firsthand, and his performances are nothing short of relentless. The Georgian’s fight IQ is one of his most underrated weapons. He often lets opponents get comfortable early—almost like he’s downloading their data. But once the second or third round hits, their gas tank gets empty.

That’s when Merab Dvalishvili kicks into another gear, mauling them with takedowns and suffocating control. To understand what’s at stake in the UFC 316 rematch, we need to rewind to their last meeting at The Sphere during UFC 306. For Dvalishvili, it was business as usual—six takedowns and more than 10 minutes of control time against Sean O’Malley. But make no mistake—it wasn’t entirely one-sided. ‘Suga’ showed flashes of resilience. He landed 49 significant strikes, slipped out of the Georgian’s grips multiple times, and even threatened a guillotine choke.

Those moments proved that while Sean was outmatched on the ground, he wasn’t helpless—and they suggest Merab Dvalishvili may stick to the same blueprint that worked the first time. For Sean O’Malley to flip the script, he has to finish ‘The Machine’ early. Because once the third round begins, ‘the Georgian prospect’s cardio becomes a nightmare—especially for someone like Sean, who tends to fade as the fight drags on. Sean’s real edge lies in his striking and length.

If he can keep the fight standing and use those tools smartly, he might replicate the same result he had against Merab Dvalishvili’s close friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling—whom he knocked out with clinical precision. But with everything considered—their styles, stats, and history—it’s hard to picture Sean O’Malley walking away with a win… unless he lands something special early.