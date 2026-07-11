UFC 329 Octagon Girls: Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair’s Age, Relationship Status, Salary, and More

UFC 329 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be a massive night for mixed martial arts fans. While top fighters like Conor McGregor and Max Holloway are looking to take care of business inside the cage, the event will also feature some famous UFC Octagon Girls. Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair were all working at the event, carrying the round cards and keeping the crowd excited. Beyond their role on fight night, many fans are eager to learn more about the UFC Octagon Girls, including their ages, relationships, and how much money they make.

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Red Dela Cruz: Age, Relationship, and Salary

Red Dela Cruz made history as the first Filipina Octagon Girl in UFC history after winning a major model search contest. Born on October 9, 1992, in the Philippines, she is 33 years old at the time of writing. She is incredibly popular online, with over 3 million followers across her social media platforms, including nearly 500,000 on Instagram. She even landed the cover of FHM Australia in March 2026.

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When it comes to her love life, Red prefers to keep things completely private. She does not share details about a boyfriend or partner on social media, choosing to focus her posts strictly on travel, fitness, and her modeling career. As a regular Octagon Girl, she earns an estimated salary of $1,000 to $5,000 for each UFC event she works.

While her yearly UFC pay is around $24,000 to $30,000, she makes a lot more from her big modeling deals and social media sponsors.

Brookliyn Wren: Age, Relationship, and Salary

Brookliyn Wren has become a very regular face at major UFC pay-per-view events over the last few years. She was first spotted by UFC CEO Dana White when she was a server at a bar at 21 years old. Now, she is 32 years old in 2026 and has built a loyal fan base with over 123,000 followers on her Instagram account, and will turn 33 on December 17.

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According to media reports, Brookliyn is currently in a relationship. However, she prefers to keep her personal life private and has never publicly shared photos of or identified her partner. Instead, her social media focuses on her fitness routine, luxury travel, and professional modeling work. As a regular UFC Octagon Girl, she is reportedly paid between $1,000 and $5,000 per event, with her annual UFC earnings estimated at around $24,000 to $30,000. However, that represents only a portion of her overall income, as she also earns through commercial modeling campaigns.

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Chrissy Blair: Age, Relationship, and Salary

Chrissy Blair, born on January 5, 1989, is a true veteran in the world of combat sports. She is 37 years old in 2026 and started working as a ring card girl for Strikeforce in 2012 before moving to the UFC the following year. Born in Florida, she has modeled for major global brands like Guess, Sports Illustrated, and Maxim throughout her career.

Chrissy keeps her dating life completely private and has not shared any relationship details publicly. In addition to her modeling career, she is also a savvy businesswoman who founded her own health company, Kalumi Beauty, which sells collagen bars. Thanks to her success in business and modeling, her net worth is estimated to be between $1.5 million and $5 million. She can reportedly earn up to $400,000 per year from her combined UFC event pay, modeling contracts, and wellness business.

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The UFC Octagon Girls are a major part of the entertainment during big fight nights like UFC 329. Red Dela Cruz, Brookliyn Wren, and Chrissy Blair have proved they are much more than just familiar faces inside the arena. Through smart business decisions, large social media followings, and successful modeling careers, they have built impressive careers and considerable wealth on their own terms.