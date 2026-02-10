UFC to Boost Viewership With Smart Broadcast Change for Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 Card

After two numbered events under the Paramount+ deal, UFC has come up with a new broadcast strategy for UFC 326. At the event, the MMA promotion will air a few fights on CBS Sports, while the remaining matches will be aired on Paramount+. While the new deal has reduced the financial cost for fans, this new strategy is likely to help the UFC get more viewership for their upcoming major event.

Dana White and his team started the year with UFC 324, which delivered. The event grabbed headlines and delivered an exciting fight card, while also drawing impressive viewership numbers. Paramount+ revealed the figures, showing that the strategy is already paying off. Looking ahead, UFC now aims to lure even more viewers with its changed strategy ahead of Charles Oliveira vs. Max Holloway 2.

UFC changes approach to boost viewership for UFC 326

“Part of #UFC326 will air on Paramount+ and CBS on March 7. On CBS from 8 to 10 pm, the card’s final prelims and the first hour of the main card will air there. The rest of the main card, including Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira, moves back exclusively to Paramount+,” wrote Damon Martin on X.

UFC will host UFC 326 inside the 16-acre T-Mobile Arena, where reigning BMF champion Max Holloway will defend his title against former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in a rematch. Previously, the two fighters first met years ago in a featherweight bout, and Holloway won after Oliveira could not continue due to a neck and shoulder injury. As a result, UFC expects this card to break previous records.

At UFC 324, the promotion drew a live average of 4.96 million viewers for the main card, while the peak concurrent stream reached 5.93 million, according to Paramount+. The event became one of the most-watched exclusive live events on the platform and recorded an impressive 7.18 million worldwide views.

So far, UFC has released viewership numbers only for this first event of the year, while UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Diego has yet to share its reports. Although the numbers appear strong, fans criticized Paramount+ for placing frequent ads during breaks, which disrupted the viewing experience.

Nevertheless, Dana White defended the approach.

Dana White responds to criticism over ads

Fans praised the UFC 324 card so much that their excitement outweighed any frustration with Paramount+’s advertising policy. At the same time, Paramount+ now offers two subscription options for fans to watch UFC events: the $8.99/month Essential package, which runs ads, and the $13.99/month Premium package, which gives subscribers a seamless, ad-free experience.

Ultimately, UFC and Paramount+ collaborate to generate revenue, not run a charity. When the media questioned UFC CEO Dana White about the ads, he addressed the topic directly.

“I haven’t seen it yet and all of this is a work in progress,” Dana White said at UFC 324 presser. “It’s $8.99. You’re not paying f*cking, however much more, these guys have got to make some money too.”

What do you think of UFC’s latest broadcasting deal with Paramount+? Also, do you think Paramount+ delivers better quality and value than ESPN for the subscription price? Share your opinion below.