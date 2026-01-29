UFC to Reportedly Adjust Policy After U.S. Freezes Visas for 75 Countries’ Immigrants

The UFC is handling a tricky situation amid growing tension in the United States, driven by stricter ICE enforcement and shifting immigration policies. Since Donald Trump returned to the White House, the administration has focused heavily on immigration, implementing tougher visa rules, while reinforcing border security and expanding ICE oversight under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA).

As a result, the U.S. suspended immigrant visas for seventy-five countries, including Russia and Brazil. Consequently, political uncertainty has spilled over into the sports world, creating major challenges for promotions like the UFC. With nearly 65 percent of its roster based outside the United States, many fighters now face more complicated visa approvals. That said, the UFC has revamped its internal policies to prevent last-minute disruptions and protect its events from cancellations or reshuffling.

UFC aims to keep fighters in the country on time

“With immigration policy becoming less predictable, sources confirmed to me that @UFC has started bringing more of its athlete immigration operations in-house. Most leagues still rely on outside firms, but recent visa issues like Guilherme Pat’s multiple denials show why tighter control matters, raising questions for rivals like @PFLMMA and @AEW and quietly reshaping the role of boutique agencies that have long handled #DWCS and entry-level cases,” wrote MMA insider Blake ‘Axe’ Avignon on X.

In the past, fighters managed their own visas and immigration matters. Typically, they hired well-known law firms such as the Richard Wilner & Wilner O’Reilly Law Firm in Southern California, which were considered the go-to firms in the industry. Take Brazilian MMA star Fabricio Werdum, who relied on them to secure his visas.

However, Dana White & Co. decided to bring global immigration operations in-house after several high-profile incidents, most notably involving UFC heavyweight Brazilian star Guilherme Pat. Before his fight, Pat faced major hurdles just to get through the American consulate.

After four visa denials, he was forced to miss LFA and DWCS opportunities, which left him “traumatized.” Fortunately, through last-minute intervention and persistence, Pat finally secured approval on the fifth attempt, clearing the way for his UFC fight.

Which strategy helped Guilherme Pat finally obtain his U.S. visa?

Making it to the land of opportunity in America has long been the dream of fighters worldwide. Many fighters worked relentlessly and became legends in countries like Ireland and Russia. However, this dream hit a major roadblock in 2024, when rumors said U.S. authorities denied Khamzat Chimaev’s visa multiple times because of his Chechen citizenship and connections to the dictator. Despite this, the UFC backed him, and Chimaev became an Emirati (UAE) citizen and eventually fought on American soil last year.

Not every fighter gets that lucky. In fact, Guilherme Pat’s latest visa struggles showed just how tough it can be for international athletes to get approval. The 6’5” striker made his UFC debut last month at UFC on ESPN 73, extending his win streak to 6–0. Still, he might not have succeeded if he had not adapted his strategy to handle the consulate process.

“This fifth time, I decided to go on the offensive. When she saw that my visa had been denied two weeks prior, I expressed my frustration at being prevented from working and realizing my dream. After all, this fifth time, instead of fighting in the Contender Series, I already had a four-fight contract with the UFC. This time, thank God, it worked,” Pat told Sherdog.

Now, with Dana White & Co. rolling out new systems to fast-track visas for international fighters, the process has become much smoother. This change benefits both the athletes and the promotion, making it easier than ever for the UFC to secure top global talent without delays or last-minute setbacks.