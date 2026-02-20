UFC to Reportedly End Decade-Long Absence as Canada Event Takes Dramatic Turn

May 10, 2025, Montreal, Pq, Canada: The UFC logo on the glove of a fighter at UFC 315 in Montreal, Saturday, May 10, 2025. UFC 315, PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20250510_zaf_c35_132 Copyright: xGrahamxHughesx

May 10, 2025, Montreal, Pq, Canada: The UFC logo on the glove of a fighter at UFC 315 in Montreal, Saturday, May 10, 2025. UFC 315, PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY – ZUMAc35_ 20250510_zaf_c35_132 Copyright: xGrahamxHughesx

Outside of the USA, Canada has also become a premier market for the UFC. For the last couple of years, Dana White and Co have kept their focus on the Great White North. And in 2026? It’s no different, as the promotion is planning to visit the country again this year. But, reportedly, the event will be moved to a different location.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to reports, the UFC wanted to come to Ottawa, Ontario, with their event. However, the spectacle has now apparently shifted to Winnipeg, Manitoba, where the promotion would return for the first time in nine years, and it seems the UFC is all set to make this event official as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

UFC reportedly shifted the Canada event from Ottawa to Winnipeg

“I am hearing tonight that the UFC Canada card that was originally set for Ottawa, Ontario, is being shifted to Winnipeg, Manitoba,” Adam Martin posted on X on February 20, 2026. “We should get an official announcement for this event soon, along with a main event. Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, where the Winnipeg Jets play, seats 16,000.”

ADVERTISEMENT

For the unversed, the Canada Life Centre is the home of the National Hockey League franchise Winnipeg Jets, so there’s definitely some legacy attached to the venue. But despite the arena being one of the more revered stops, Dana White and Co haven’t visited it often, appearing there for only two events so far.

The first time the promotion brought a card to Winnipeg was in 2013 with UFC 161, headlined by Rashad Evans vs Dan Henderson in a light heavyweight bout. Interestingly, it was only a three-round headliner, and ‘Sugar’ edged out the win via split decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But after that successful event, the UFC didn’t make an immediate follow-up. The next visit came four years later in 2017, when Robbie Lawler faced Rafael dos Anjos in a Fight Night main event, with the Brazilian securing a unanimous decision victory. And that’s all we have as far as the UFC’s history in Winnipeg goes, as the promotion hasn’t made a single visit in nearly a decade.

However, that drought might finally come to an end, although the event is still yet to be made official. Even so, popular MMA content creator Kevin posted about a rumored fight between Mike Malott and Gilbert Burns, which could serve as the headliner for the UFC’s return to Winnipeg.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Canadian fans could be getting ready for another night of action, Dana White and Co are also eyeing another stop that could bring plenty of noise of its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

The promotion is also returning to Macau

When it comes to the UFC’s aspirations in the Asian market, the company set its first foot in Macau in November 2012 with UFC on Fuel TV: Franklin vs. Le. And with some amazing action on display, the fans loved watching MMA fighters collide under Dana White’s banner. Following a strong response, the promotion reappeared in the region in 2014, but after that, they largely ignored Macau for nearly a decade.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wait for an event was finally over when the promotion came back in 2024 with Petr Yan vs Deiveson Figueiredo in a stellar bantamweight bout, which ended with the Russian getting the win. However, since that event, fans remained uncertain about the UFC CEO’s return. But in 2026, the promotion is going to come back to the Chinese region, holding Fight Night events from 2026 to 2029.

“In 2026, Macau will be the launchpad to UFC in Asia,” Kevin Chang, UFC senior vice president and head of Asia, said through a statement in September 2025. “Building on our wildly successful 2024 event, this long-term partnership with Galaxy Macau solidifies our commitment to this region and its passionate fans. Together, we will deliver the pinnacle of mixed martial arts and cultivate the next generation of talent, right here from the heart of Macau.”

Now, with that exciting news, the promotion hasn’t actually set a card for its return yet. However, since it’s expected to be a premier Fight Night event, we can anticipate some of the biggest stars in the sport featuring on the lineup.

ADVERTISEMENT

That said, what do you think about the UFC’s push outside the USA? Are these international cards really stealing the show? Let us know in the comments section below.