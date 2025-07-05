UFC TUF Winner Threatens to “Slap” Colby Covington in White House Fight Callout

Michael Chiesa didn’t celebrate his Fourth of July with BBQ and fireworks; he was too busy taking verbal blows at Colby Covington. The former Ultimate Fighter winner took to his social media with some stern words for ‘Chaos,’ threatening to “b—- slap” the fighter on the White House grounds. No, it wasn’t a metaphor. It was a straightforward statement from a fighter who was fed up with being overlooked.

Taking to his X account, ‘Maverick’ wrote, “I’d loving nothing more than to b—- slap @ColbyCovMMA and molly whop him on the White House lawn.” And why did he issue this threat? Well, that’s because Chiesa has been pressing for a bout with Covington for months.

After defeating Court McGee at UFC Atlanta in June, he expected that the win would help him land a major fight. And it almost did. According to Chiesa, UFC higher-ups favored the matchup. Even Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier gave their stamp of approval. However, the silence from Covington’s side spoke more than any tweet.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I think he’s going to go a different direction in his career,” Chiesa said at UFC Atlanta media day. “He doesn’t have the desire to compete as much as he did before.” Chiesa claims to have heard firsthand that Covington no longer trains with the same intensity at MMA Masters and appears to be more focused on being a streamer.

AD

“I think he’s aspiring to be a streamer more than he is a fighter… If you’re training the way I’m hearing, it’s only going to get worse.” And that’s where the problem lies. Chiesa is not only criticizing ‘Chaos’ but also dismissing him from the sport.

‘Maverick’ believes the lack of fire is a disservice to the fans, the division, and Colby Covington’s own reputation. “He brings a lot of heat…and I have the style to beat him,” Michael Chiesa said, lamenting a duel that may not happen. “He’s a nice guy off camera, d— on camera,” he added, wrapping up his mixed perspective on Covington’s public persona.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, the “White House lawn” statement may have rekindled the storyline. It is petty. It’s theatrical. However, it also shows the frustration of a veteran watching a chance slip away. If Colby Covington stays silent, Chiesa may go for good. But if the former interim champ bites, this could be the strangest fight callout to ever come true. But if not Chiesa, who else could he face?

If not Michael Chiesa, who’s next in line for Colby Covington?

If Colby Covington refuses to acknowledge Michael Chiesa, the focus switches to who is actually next. Despite consecutive losses, ‘Chaos’ continues to advocate for “legacy fights.” His top pick? Paddy Pimblett. Despite the fact that Paddy fights at lightweight, Covington thinks Pimblett is “a weight bully” who became successful due to “an accent and a bowl cut.” It’s a stretch, but it’s clear which direction he wants to go.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If that doesn’t happen, Ian Machado Garry is a better fit. There’s already some heat, as Covington has criticized Garry’s personal life, and ‘The Future’ is coming off a comeback win over Carlos Prates. Both require a well-known opponent, and the tension is already built in. It’s a fight that makes marketing sense, even if it’s a lateral move in terms of rankings.

Kevin Holland and Chiesa are still in the picture. Both are coming off wins and have name value without being top candidates. If Colby Covington wants to rebuild without confronting a ranked fighter, these are his greatest options. He may not like the idea of it, but it could be the only way to stop the slide.