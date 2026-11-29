Former kickboxing champion Tyjani Beztati has scored another vicious finish to prove that he’s perhaps the hottest prospect in the MMA world right now. After a decade of reigning supreme in kickboxing, where he held the lightweight crown, the Moroccan leaped into mixed martial arts. His latest performances have convinced fans on social media that he is finally UFC-ready.

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The 29-year-old’s MMA journey led him to star at a Dubai-based MMA promotion called Bullwaves. Initially, the Moroccan was slated to face former One Championship fighter Dias Otegen in the show. However, Otegen pulled out of the fight for undisclosed reasons, forcing the promotion to replace him with Khamidjon Akhunov (3-2). Well, the change in the opponent didn’t matter for Beztati as he dominated his adversary.

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Beztati used a vicious combination of knees and punches to completely fold his opponent in just 78 seconds of the first round. With that, the ex-kickboxing champion improved his overall MMA record to 5-0.

However, this is not the first time the Moroccan has scored such an explosive finish. In fact, all five of his MMA fights have ended in KO/TKO victories for him, and the last three, including his latest victory, involved a knee strike.

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For Tyjani Beztati, his transition from kickboxing to MMA couldn’t have been much smoother.

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‘The Wonderboy’ made his professional kickboxing debut in 2014, but it started with a disappointing decision loss against Mohamed Didouh. The loss didn’t deter Beztati as he went on to defeat three opponents back-to-back before finally getting the chance to fight in Glory Kickboxing. He ended up getting into an extensive winning streak and eventually made his way to a lightweight title fight.

Tyjani Beztati had two failed attempts against Sitthichai and Marat Grigorian for the championship in 2018 and 2019. But the Moroccan fighter finally defeated Elvis Gashi in 2021 to lift the Glory Kickboxing lightweight title for the first time. He defended the belt five times in the promotion before finally deciding it was time for him to switch to MMA.

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Beztati had his debut MMA fight against Italo Julio at Levels Fight League in November 2025, which he won via knockout. Following this, he went on to finish every opponent with strikes, including his latest win over Khamidjon Akhunov. Calls for his arrival in the UFC have started growing among the fans.

In October, Beztati told MMA Mania that he eventually envisions himself competing in the UFC, and he’s eyeing a potential debut next year.

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“I want to fight once more in 2027 and then take the next year to gain more experience to do everything in my ability to get to the UFC,” Beztati said. “So yeah, that starts now because every fight is going to be another stone, another brick in the wall I’m building. I’ll be in the UFC next year. Whether it be through Contender Series or they call me on short notice. And I’ll be ready.”

Despite Tyjani Beztati showing both the interest and the talent that could carry him to the UFC, there’s nothing concrete from Dana White’s promotion about signing the 29-year-old. So, fans on social media have rallied for him by urging the UFC to sign Beztati soon.

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Fans want UFC to sign former Glory Kickboxing champion Tyjani Beztati

One fan chimed in and wrote, “UFC must quickly send that contract for this top player.” Another wrote, “Strong performance time and time again! Keep on going, bro!!! @danawhite contract.”

A different fan wrote, “Tyjani Beztati is the real deal, UFC better be ready.”

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The reason behind the fans urging the UFC to sign Beztati into their roster stems from his potential. However, it also stems from the fact that a former Glory Kickboxing champion like himself could potentially reach the heights of others who emerged from the same promotion before him.

Fighters like Israel Adesanya, Alex Pereira, Dustin Jacoby, and Gokhan Saki have successfully made a name in the UFC after leaving Glory Kickboxing. And looking at his start, fans believe Beztati could also follow in their footsteps.

Another fan echoed that exact point and wrote, “Beztati can become next Poatan or Izzy if he trains with right people.”

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Following this, another fan commented, “UFC next. They’d be absolute fools not to sign him. He’s already an Iridium guy.”

The UFC hasn’t publicly shared any plans about signing Beztati. But he could very well land on Dana White’s Contender Series next season. He is already 29 years old and in the prime of his years, with a bright future in the UFC.

However, another fan suggested that until the UFC signs him, Beztati should perform at other promotions, “The natural next step would be for him to appear on the next UAE Warriors card and make his UFC debut in 2027.”

With the former kickboxing champion’s performances catching fans’ eyes, it would be interesting to see whether Beztati catches the UFC matchmakers’ eye and makes his debut, possibly next year.