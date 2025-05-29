UFC Vegas 107: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein Height, Reach, & Walk Around Weight Comparison

UFC Vegas 107 is headlined by a stellar women’s flyweight clash between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. But don’t overlook the lightweight showdown between Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein. Both are battle-tested 155-ers who’ve been through their share of wars and once again, they’re ready to bring the heat inside the Octagon at the UFC Apex on May 31st.

Mateusz Gamrot was once a rising threat at lightweight, racking up wins over Jalin Turner, Rafael Fiziev, and former champ Rafael Dos Anjos. But his momentum was halted by Dan Hooker at UFC 305. On the flip side, Ludovit Klein may not have faced the same level of competition, but he’s unbeaten in his last six. This matchup promises to be a closely contested scrap, where even slight physical differences in height, weight, or reach could play a major role in strategy.

Gamrot vs. Klein height and reach comparison

Poland’s Mateusz Gamrot stands 5’10” with a 70.5-inch reach, bringing a bit of height into the cage. On the other side, Slovakia’s Ludovit Klein is 5’7” but has a surprising reach advantage at 72.5 inches. Both are decently statured as far as the lightweight division goes. So while Gamrot’s a bit taller, it’s Klein who’ll enjoy that extra 2.5 inches in reach, a handy edge when trading shots up close in the pocket.

In Gamrot’s case, the height difference might work in his favor when it comes to shooting for takedowns. He’s one of the top grapplers in the lightweight division, and taking Klein down could be right in his wheelhouse here. That said, keeping a shorter opponent grounded isn’t always easy, just like we saw in Volkanovski vs. Makhachev at UFC 284. ‘The Great’ used his short stature as an advantage to slip out of the tough spots created by the soon-to-be former lightweight champ.

So, that wraps up the height and reach comparison between the two. But weight is another key factor that can be just as important when it comes to physical advantages. We’re talking about their weight on the night of the fight, and more importantly, their walkaround weight. So, let’s take a closer look at how their weight dynamics might impact this matchup.

Who weighs more, Mateusz Gamrot or Ludovit Klein?

At the upcoming UFC Vegas 107 event, neither Mateusz Gamrot nor Ludovit Klein can afford to tip the scale over the 155-pound lightweight limit. Of course, there’s that 1-pound allowance since it’s not a title fight, but anything beyond that, and someone’s walking away 20% richer thanks to a fine. Still, the real X-factor is how each fighter manages their walkaround weight.

Gamrot has been competing in the lightweight division without any major weight-cutting issues. In fact, ahead of his fight with Dan Hooker last year, he mentioned that 155 lbs feels like the perfect weight class for him since he doesn’t have to drain himself too much. While he’s never shared his exact walkaround weight, judging by his build, it’s likely he trims down from somewhere around 180 lbs, making for a roughly 25-pound cut before fight night.

Ludovit Klein had a bit of trouble cutting weight when he fought Nate Landwehr at UFC 253, weighing in at 150 pounds for his featherweight bout. That gives us a clue about how much he’s cutting now that he’s moved up to lightweight. Since he’s a bit smaller than Gamrot, his walk-around weight is probably around 170 pounds or so.

That being said, if Gamrot comes a little heavier after rehydration, that could give him an edge in the grappling exchanges, especially when it comes to maintaining top control. It’s definitely going to be interesting to watch, as Ludovit Klein is stepping into the biggest test of his career so far, and a win here could launch him straight into the rankings. So, the real question is: who are you picking?