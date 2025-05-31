UFC Vegas 107 Payouts: How Much Are Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, Mateusz Gamrot & Others Earning?

Days before their battle at UFC Vegas 107, Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber had already raised the hype around the event. Before the two had the chance to throw their fists, they hurled insults at each other as they planned to claim the win. It’s indeed exciting because of the closeness that the flyweights share in their professional realm. Blanchfield is the #4 flyweight contender with a record of 13-2-0. While Barber is just one step behind ‘Cold Blooded’ in the rankings, she is one win ahead of her in the record. Set to go down at the renovated Apex, the expectations are definitely high. However, the fighters have an expectation beyond the win.

And that’s indeed the financial aspect of UFC Vegas 107. Needless to say, money is one of the major aspects (apart from the chance to build a legacy) that pushes the fighters to give it their all. As the mixed martial artists get ready for their bout this Saturday night, let’s analyze their previous salaries and find out how much they can earn on May 31, 2025.

Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber’s salaries at UFC Vegas 107

Blanchfield began her UFC career with a win at UFC Fight Night 192. Her salary back then was a mere $12K. As expected, with each win, her salary hiked. In her last battle against Rose Namajunas, ‘Cold Blooded’ earned $75K for showing up at the event and another $75K for winning the bout. However, her biggest payday was at UFC on ESPN 54. Even though she lost the bout against Manon Fiorot, Blanchfield received $250K as her base salary. But we can expect UFC Vegas 107 to be her biggest ever payday in the UFC. The number? It’s expected to be around $350K.

On the other hand, Barber has been fighting a lot longer in the UFC than her opponent. And just like Blanchfield, ‘The Future’ began her UFC journey with a salary of $12K. And despite being in the UFC for 3 years longer, Barber’s biggest paycheck was $110K at UFC 299. But defeating Katlyn Cerminara did come with a $100K win bonus. And although she’s on a 6-fight win streak, her base pay for UFC Vegas 107 is expected to be $150K.

But what about the other main card contenders? Is anyone earning more than what the main eventers are expected to receive? The answer to that is a humongous yes. But who is the fighter to have surpassed the contenders for a headline event? Let’s find out!

Mateusz Gamrot and other UFC Vegas 107 payouts

According to SportySalaries.com, Gamrot is set to earn a minimum of $321K, with a base salary of $300 K. His opponent, Ludovit Klein, will reportedly earn $110K from his base pay and another $10K from brand endorsements. Meanwhile, Dustin Jacoby will pocket about a quarter of a million dollars with $16K from sponsors. However, Jacoby’s opponent doesn’t have a 6-figure purse. Bruno Lopes is expected to get his wallet thickened by $18K.

The only other fighters at UFC Vegas 107 with a 6-figure base salary are Ketlen Vieira, Macy Chiasson, and Trevin Giles. The three are expected to earn $150K, $110K, and $200K, respectively. Everyone else has got a cap of $85K. Billy Ray Goff will likely receive $24K, while his rival, Ramiz Brahimaj, will get $75K. Zachary Reese, for his fight against Dusko Todorovic, will reportedly receive $38K, and his opponent will earn the capped amount.

Of course, these numbers are not final. After all, every single contender has the chance to get their hands on the win bonus and the $50K performance bonuses. And with time and a couple of victories in their UFC record, we can definitely expect them to earn a lot more than what they’re going to earn this Saturday night.

