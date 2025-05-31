UFC Vegas 107 Walkout Songs: Which Songs Are Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber, Mateusz Gamrot & Others Walking Out To?

UFC Vegas 107 will witness the long-awaited battle between Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber. The duo was supposed to fight each other at UFC 269 in December 2021, but Barber withdrew due to undisclosed reasons. Four years later, both of them are healthy enough to headline the event that will take place at UFC Apex. Well, as the fighters are readying themselves for the battle, the fans are curious about the genre of music these fighters might pick while walking out to the arena.

Soundtracks play a significant role for MMA fighters, especially those looking to make a name for themselves inside the Octagon. Ahead of the banger fight at UFC Vegas, let’s take a closer look at the walkout songs of the fighters.

Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber’s walkout songs

The headlining event of UFC Vegas 107 will shape the future of the women’s flyweight division, as the winner of the clash could face Natalia Silva for a chance to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight title. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that this fight could make or break the careers of Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber.

So, what are their walkout songs? Well, Erin Blanchfield has a long-standing tradition of walking out to the classic ‘Remember the Name’ by Fort Minor. She used this song during her fight against Rose Namajunas, where she won by decision, making a strong statement in the flyweight division.

Her opponent, on the other hand, might walk out to the Octagon on ‘Somethin’ Bad’ by Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood. Well, Maycee Barber used the same song when she fought against Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299, winning the bout by way of unanimous decision. Now that we know about the probable walkout songs of the headline fighters, let’s have a look at the songs that other UFC fighters might use.

The walkout music of Mateusz Gamrot and other fighters

UFC Vegas 107 will have Mateusz Gamrot taking on Ludovit Klein as the co-main event. Riding a one fight losing streak against Dan Hooker, Gamrot will be looking to get back to the winning column against the unranked opponent. Last time, Gamrot used ‘My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light ’em Up)’ by Fall Out Boy as his walkout song, and it is expected that the fighter might use the same for his upcoming fight as well.

In the light heavyweight division, we’ll witness a clash between Dustin Jacoby and Bruno Lopes. Jacoby might walk out to the Octagon to the tune of ‘Runnin’ Down a Dream’ by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, while his opponent could be using the classic ‘Highway to Hell’ by AC/DC as his walkout song.

Now that you know their probable walkout songs, which one is your favorite?