UFC Vegas 108 Payouts: How Much Are Tatsuro Taira, Hyun-sung Park, Neil Magny, and Others Earning?

UFC Vegas 108 brings another stacked night of fights to the Apex facility in Las Vegas. The August 2nd card features a flyweight matchup between Tatsuro Taira and rising star Park Hyun-sung, as well as a lightweight fight between Mateusz Rębecki and Chris Duncan. From top prospects to seasoned veterans, the event showcases the perfect mix of fighters wanting to make a statement and cash in while doing so.

With fights like Neil Magny vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics, and Karol Rosa vs. Nora Cornolle on the schedule, fans are not just watching for the finishes; they’re also curious about how much money these athletes will walk away with. So, without further ado, let’s find out who could be walking out the richest on the night.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Tatsuro Taira vs. Park Hyun-sung payouts at UFC Vegas 108

Tatsuro Taira has slowly emerged as one of the UFC’s most promising flyweight contenders. His most recent fights, against Brandon Royval, Carlos Perez, and Alex Hernandez, reportedly earned him a base salary of $110,000, excluding any potential win or performance incentives.

AD

Given that his contract has not been publicly changed, that value is most likely valid for UFC Vegas 108 as well. If he finishes and receives a bonus, Taira might earn $160,000 or more on the night. As for Park Hyun-sung, this marks his highest-profile UFC bout yet and a chance to headline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UFC (@ufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

While precise amounts have not been released, fighters at his level often earn between $20,000 and $50,000 base pay, with the possibility of reaching six figures if a win bonus and performance bonus are factored in. Given the main event spotlight, Park may make up to $100,000, especially if he wins.

How much are Mateusz Rębecki, Chris Duncan, and other fighters earning?

Mateusz Rębecki’s payout has progressively increased due to outstanding results. At UFC 308, he reportedly made $234,500, which comprised base pay, a win bonus, and Fight of the Night. That puts him in the top tier of rising lightweights, and unless anything changes drastically, his UFC Vegas 108 purse should land in a similar range: well into six figures if bonuses follow another successful performance.

Chris Duncan’s pay has been more diverse. His base compensation has been roughly $26,000, with performance bonuses providing significant value. After UFC Paris, he described the $50,000 bonus as “life-changing.” Duncan’s earnings, including win bonuses and UFC sponsorships, have fluctuated from $30,000 to $288,000 when everything aligned, such as at UFC London. Depending on the outcome, he’ll most likely be looking at $50,000 to $100,000 on this card.

Neil Magny, the UFC veteran, consistently earns between $110,000 and $150,000 every bout due to his long UFC career and epic performances. As for his opponent, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, he recently earned between $60,000 and $100,000, fluctuating with performance bonuses and win payouts.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Earnings in the lightweight clash between Elves Brener and Esteban Ribovics are modest but still rising. Brener’s base pay is reported to be between $20,000 and $25,000, with total rewards approaching $50,000 after bonuses. Ribovics is likely to be in a similar price range: $20,000 to $40,000, depending on the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Based on her previous fights and ranking, Karol Rosa will most likely earn $50,000 to $70,000 in the women’s division. Her opponent, Nora Cornolle, is still in the early stages of her UFC career and will most likely earn between $10,000 and $25,000. Prospects such as Danny Silva and Kevin Vallejos are often signed to entry-level contracts ($10,000 show + $10,000 win), with bonuses rare unless they steal the show.

It is worth mentioning that, while the fighters on the main card are seeking big paydays, the same cannot be true for two fighters in the prelims. Rafael Estevam missed weight for his flyweight bout against Felipe Bunes and will have to lose 25% of his “show” payout, which will be given directly to Bunes. Similarly, middleweight bruiser Tresean Gore weighed in at 189.5 pounds, compared to his opponent Rodolfo Vieira‘s 185. As a result, he too will lose 25% of this weekend’s “show” purse. So, it looks like while some will lose the opportunity, others have the chance to make major money at UFC Fight Night Vegas. So, who will take home the bonuses? Let us know in the comments.