UFC Vegas 108 Weigh-In: Fines and Sack Threat Loom Over Two Fighters With 7.5 Pounds Miss

As the UFC returns to American soil following its recent event in the Middle East, the promotion is now locked in for UFC Vegas 108, set to go down this weekend on August 2. And while Dana White & Co. continue to push the brand globally, one persistent issue refuses to go away—fighters missing weight. Ahead of fight night, the UFC hosted its customary weigh-in ceremony.

But this time, the APEX card hit a snag. Two fighters failed to make weight—Rafael Estevam, who was set to compete in a flyweight bout against Felipe Bunes on the prelims, and middleweight contender Tresean Gore, who was expected to face Rodolfo Vieira.

According to MMA Fighting journalist Guilherme Cruz, who shared an update on X: “I’m told Rafael Estevam will be fined 25 percent and the Felipe Bunes fight is on.” Still, weight-cutting issues continue to plague UFC fight nights, casting a recurring shadow over the promotion. Even big names like Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan have faced setbacks due to the scale.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While the flyweight bout between Rafael Estevam and Bunes will go ahead, uncertainty still hangs over the middleweight matchup. The UFC is now expected to consult Rodolfo Vieira before making a final decision on that bout. Dana White & Co. have historically taken a firm stance on fighters missing weight. Recent events at UFC 316 and UFC 317 serve as clear examples.

At UFC 317, Christopher Ewert showed up a staggering 10 pounds over the limit during weigh-ins, prompting the UFC to cut him immediately. Similarly, at UFC 316, 31-year-old Ariane da Silva was released from the promotion after tipping the scales seven pounds over the 125-pound limit. With both Rafael Estevam and Tresean Gore missing weight ahead of UFC Vegas 108, all eyes are now on Dana White & Co. as fans await their next move.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Arman Tsarukyan draws harsh criticism from Dana White after weigh-in blunder

Building a UFC Fight Night is no easy task. It demands months of preparation, meticulous logistics, a well-structured budget, and just the right amount of promotional energy to sell the card. Running an MMA organization is arguably one of the toughest gigs in sports—and Dana White has been steering the UFC ship for more than three decades.

So when a fighter in a pay-per-view main event jeopardizes the card, it’s not something Dana White easily lets slide. That’s exactly what unfolded with UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan earlier this year. Just days before his highly anticipated headliner, Tsarukyan pulled out, citing back pain. His withdrawal derailed the promotion’s plans and killed the buzz around a potential showdown with Islam Makhachev.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the official reason was injury, Dana White pointed to a more serious issue—Arman Tsarukyan’s failure to make weight. During the UFC 317 post-fight press conference, White didn’t mince words: “The guy had the opportunity to fight for a title and didn’t make weight. I mean, you couldn’t f–k up anything worse than that. But he proved, now that he is not fighting for the title, he was only here as a back-up fighter. He made weight. So, it’s definitely a step in the right direction.”

With that situation now behind them, all eyes turn back to Dana White & Co.—especially as Ilia Topuria’s first title defense remains unannounced. One name gaining steam as a potential challenger is Justin Gaethje. Could he be next? Or do you have someone else in mind? Drop your pick in the comments.