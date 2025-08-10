UFC Vegas 109 Faces Backlash for Snubbing Fighter With 63-Second KO of $50K Bonus

The UFC Vegas 109 crowd had barely settled into their seats at the Apex when Uros Medic stepped into the Octagon. Sixty-three seconds later, it was over. With one precise left hand and one brutal follow-up punch that didn’t even need to land. Gilbert Urbina was out cold. Medic walked away with another stoppage win, keeping his perfect finish rate intact. But when the post-fight bonuses were announced? His name was nowhere to be found.

The news broke online when MMA journalist Alex Behunin posted on X, “There are four performance of the night bonuses tonight, per UFC. Fluffy. Smith. CLD. Edwards.” Translation? Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez, Elijah Smith, Christian Leroy Duncan, and Joselyne Edwards were each taking home an extra $50,000. Medic, despite his highlight-reel knockout, wasn’t on the list.

So why did this sting so much for fans? It’s not just about the money, though $50K is nothing to shrug at. Medic’s fight was pure fireworks. He came in with a record of 10-3, never having gone to the judges in his UFC tenure so far.

Urbina even had him hurt early, dropping him in the opening moments. But Medic rallied, circled, and unleashed a southpaw laser that shut the lights out. This was the kind of finish you’d expect to get rewarded.

Instead, the UFC’s bonus lineup leaned toward variety. Hernandez’s gritty main event choke, Smith’s thunderous slam KO, Duncan’s first-round TKO over veteran Eryk Anders, and Edwards’ crisp stoppage of Priscila Cachoeira all impressed. On paper, it’s hard to argue those weren’t deserving.

But in the fight game, optics matter. And when a man delivers a 63-second knockout and goes home empty-handed, people notice, as we now take a look at what the fans had to say!

UFC Vegas 109 bonus list leaves fans in uproar over Uros Medic getting “snubbed” despite highlight-reel KO

One fan wrote, “dang medic got snubbed.” It’s the blunt reaction many were thinking. Uros Medic did everything a fighter can do to earn a bonus at UFC Vegas 109: quick finish, clean technique, highlight value, and still didn’t get it. The snub talk spread fast, showing how quickly the court of public opinion can rally behind a fighter.

Another commented, “This is the way.” This fan seemed to accept the UFC’s decision, backing the winners announced. The phrase might be borrowed from The Mandalorian, but here it implies that the selection process was correct, even if it left some fighters out. It’s the calm voice in the storm, acknowledging that not everyone can get a slice of the $50K pie. What do you think?

One reaction read, “Medic snubbed tho.” Short, sharp, and impossible to misinterpret. This fan cuts right to the point: Uros Medic should’ve been on the UFC Vegas 109 list. And with his perfect stoppage record, it’s easy to see why people feel so strongly.

However, another fan added a balanced take as they wrote, “Filly unlucky but 4 worthy winners.” They recognized Medic’s bad luck while still giving credit to Hernandez, Smith, Duncan, and Edwards. It’s a reminder that in a stacked night, even spectacular finishes can be overshadowed.

And finally, someone else wrote, “Well deserved.” This fan stands firmly in the UFC’s corner, believing the bonuses went exactly where they should. Medic’s finish? Impressive, sure but maybe just shy of bonus-worthy in their eyes.

If nothing else, UFC Vegas 109 proved one thing: fight fans will debate bonus decisions almost as fiercely as the fights themselves. Uros Medic may have left without the extra $50K, but his quick finish didn’t go unnoticed. And if his career so far is any indication, he’ll be back in the Octagon soon, looking for another stoppage and maybe this time, the check to match his highlights!